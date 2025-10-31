MP Weather: Heavy Rain Alert for 72 Hours, Downpour Likely in These Districts on November 1 and 2

The changing weather has brought a chill to the atmosphere. On Thursday, along with clouds, north-easterly and northerly winds blew during the day. The maximum wind speed in the morning was up to 18 km per hour. During this period, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded at 24 degrees and the minimum at 19.2 degrees. This is the third time this month that the maximum temperature has remained below 25 degrees. Earlier, on October 27, 2019, the maximum temperature had reached 23.2 degrees.