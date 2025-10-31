MP Weather: Heavy Rain Alert for 72 Hours, Downpour Likely in These Districts on November 1 and 2

Heavy rain alert (Photo source: Patrika)
MP Weather: The cyclonic storm Mocha is showing its effect in Madhya Pradesh. Due to the simultaneous activation of several systems, the spell of storms, rain, and thunderstorms continues in MP. The weather remained unpredictable in many districts of the state, including the capital Bhopal, on Thursday. Light to moderate rain occurred in several districts, making the weather colder. People were seen wearing warm clothes during the day. The maximum temperature in many districts of the state has reached 23 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees below normal.
Weather expert AK Shukla says that this change in weather is due to the effect of the cyclonic storm Mocha, which has weakened into a low-pressure area and is moving towards eastern MP. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for 11 districts, including Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, and Burhanpur, for Friday.
Rain occurred in many districts including Gwalior, Pachmarhi, Shivpuri, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhindwara, Damoh, Khajuraho and Naugaon in Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria. The Meteorological Department has warned of light rain on Friday in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Barwani districts.
Generally, October sees rainfall in the capital Bhopal. In the last ten years, it has rained eight times. This is the third time in ten years that it has rained this much in October. Since October 1, 81.8 mm, or more than 3 inches, of rain has been recorded, which is two inches above normal. Before this, 136.7 mm of rain was recorded in 2022 and 133.1 mm in 2019.
The changing weather has brought a chill to the atmosphere. On Thursday, along with clouds, north-easterly and northerly winds blew during the day. The maximum wind speed in the morning was up to 18 km per hour. During this period, the maximum temperature of the city was recorded at 24 degrees and the minimum at 19.2 degrees. This is the third time this month that the maximum temperature has remained below 25 degrees. Earlier, on October 27, 2019, the maximum temperature had reached 23.2 degrees.
