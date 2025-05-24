Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

Several Systems Active According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is currently present over Punjab and adjoining areas in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and another over southeast Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh. A trough line connects these two cyclonic circulations, extending from southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh. The area of low pressure over the Arabian Sea will intensify into a depression by Saturday and move northwards. The formation of a new area of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on 27 May will further accelerate pre-monsoon activities.

Today’s Weather Forecast According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and gusty winds are expected on Saturday in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Maihar, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur. Clear skies are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Sheopur, Morena, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. Strong winds, with speeds up to 60 km/h, are expected in Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli.