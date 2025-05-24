scriptHeavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

MP Weather: A storm and rain alert has been issued for 47 districts on Saturday as well. The South-West monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by 24-25 May. Speculation is rife that the monsoon could arrive in Madhya Pradesh before its scheduled date of 15 June.

BhopalMay 24, 2025 / 09:44 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather: Gusty winds and rain continue across districts in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, many districts experienced winds gusting at 30-60 km/h, accompanied by light showers. This provided some relief from the heat. According to the Meteorological Department, more than half of MP will experience similar weather for the next 4-5 days. A storm and rain alert has been issued for 47 districts on Saturday. The South-West monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by 24-25 May. Speculation suggests that the monsoon may arrive in Madhya Pradesh before its scheduled date of 15 June.

Several Systems Active

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is currently present over Punjab and adjoining areas in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and another over southeast Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh. A trough line connects these two cyclonic circulations, extending from southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh. The area of low pressure over the Arabian Sea will intensify into a depression by Saturday and move northwards. The formation of a new area of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on 27 May will further accelerate pre-monsoon activities.

Today’s Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and gusty winds are expected on Saturday in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Dindori, Maihar, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur. Clear skies are likely in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Sheopur, Morena, Niwari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur. Strong winds, with speeds up to 60 km/h, are expected in Ujjain, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Yellow Alert Issued for Indore

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Indore was 34.4°C, and the minimum temperature was 24.1°C. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 36.3°C and the minimum temperature was 23.4°C. The minimum temperature showed an increase. Late Thursday night, many areas experienced light showers with strong winds. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in the city for one or two days. A yellow alert (Heavy Rain Alert in MP) has been issued for Indore.

