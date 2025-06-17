High Sugar and Salt Intake Affecting Children and Pregnant Women: Centre Alerts Mohan Government

Central Ministry’s Letter Creates Surprise The letter from the ministry states that in some instances, the snacks and meals provided to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers have been found to contain more salt, sugar, and artificial colours than the prescribed limits. It urges that the amount of salt, sugar, and artificial colours in their diet be controlled in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards. Earlier, the government had issued instructions to control the amount of sugar in school children’s meals.

What Should Be the Amount of Sugar and Salt? Citing WHO regulations, the Centre has urged the state that sugar should constitute 10 percent of the total nutrients and salt 5 per cent of the total energy in the food of children and adults. On the other hand, according to the National Institute of Nutrition, there should be no added sugar in the food of children under two years of age. Instead of sugar, jaggery should be used for sweetness in their food, and that too only up to 5 per cent of the total nutrients.