Bhopal

High Sugar and Salt Intake Affecting Children and Pregnant Women: Centre Alerts Mohan Government

MP News: The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has written to the Chief Secretaries and Secretaries of Women and Child Development of the states in this regard. Instructions have also been issued to the Madhya Pradesh government. A major reason has come to light.

BhopalJun 17, 2025 / 11:32 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: Amidst a rising concern over obesity and hypertension among children and women, the central government has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to regulate the sugar and salt content in the nutritious diet provided to children and pregnant women. The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has written to the Chief Secretaries and Women and Child Development Secretaries of the states in this regard. The ministry has warned about the presence of excessive salt, sugar, and artificial colours in the take-home rations and food provided to children and pregnant women through Anganwadis.

Central Ministry’s Letter Creates Surprise

The letter from the ministry states that in some instances, the snacks and meals provided to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers have been found to contain more salt, sugar, and artificial colours than the prescribed limits. It urges that the amount of salt, sugar, and artificial colours in their diet be controlled in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards. Earlier, the government had issued instructions to control the amount of sugar in school children’s meals.

What Should Be the Amount of Sugar and Salt?

Citing WHO regulations, the Centre has urged the state that sugar should constitute 10 percent of the total nutrients and salt 5 per cent of the total energy in the food of children and adults. On the other hand, according to the National Institute of Nutrition, there should be no added sugar in the food of children under two years of age. Instead of sugar, jaggery should be used for sweetness in their food, and that too only up to 5 per cent of the total nutrients.

These Diseases Are Caused by Excess Salt and Sugar

Under the Madhya Pradesh government’s nutritional diet scheme, approximately 80 lakh pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged six months to six years receive nutritious food from Anganwadi centres. Excessive salt and sugar in their food can lead to hypertension, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and dental problems.

