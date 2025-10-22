IMD Alert: Cyclone forms in Arabian Sea, warning of rain in 15 districts on October 22, 23, and 24

Rain alert issued in 15 districts (Photo source: Patrika)
IMD Alert: While a cold spell has begun in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, the weather in the southern states has once again changed. Drizzle continues here. A warning of rain with thunder and lightning has been issued for many districts today. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain the same for 3 days, i.e., October 22, 23, and 24.
According to the Meteorological Department, a system of storms, rain, and thunder is active in the southern parts of MP. A low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Arabian Sea, which will start turning into a depression in the next 24 hours. Also, there is cyclonic activity, due to which the weather has changed in the southern parts.
According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in Indore, Chhindwara, Seoni, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Betul, and Balaghat on Wednesday. Also, some of these districts have an alert for thunder and lightning. Currently, similar weather conditions are expected to persist in the state for the next 3 days.
On the other hand, the temperature in other districts of the state is being recorded to be dropping. The lowest temperature was recorded in Rajgarh at 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday-Tuesday night. The mercury dropped below 20 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shivpuri, Khargone, Khandwa, Datia, Guna, Dhar, Pachmarhi, Naugaon, Tikamgarh, and Ratlam. The minimum temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 17.2 degrees, in Indore at 18.6 degrees, in Gwalior-Ujjain at 19.5 degrees, and in Jabalpur at 21 degrees.
