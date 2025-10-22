Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

IMD Alert: Cyclone forms in Arabian Sea, warning of rain in 15 districts on October 22, 23, and 24

IMD Alert: A low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Arabian Sea, which will start turning into a depression in the next 24 hours. There is also cyclonic activity, due to which the weather in the southern parts has changed.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

IMD Alert

Rain alert issued in 15 districts (Photo source: Patrika)

IMD Alert: While a cold spell has begun in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, the weather in the southern states has once again changed. Drizzle continues here. A warning of rain with thunder and lightning has been issued for many districts today. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain the same for 3 days, i.e., October 22, 23, and 24.

According to the Meteorological Department, a system of storms, rain, and thunder is active in the southern parts of MP. A low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Arabian Sea, which will start turning into a depression in the next 24 hours. Also, there is cyclonic activity, due to which the weather has changed in the southern parts.

Rain Alert in 15 Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in Indore, Chhindwara, Seoni, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Betul, and Balaghat on Wednesday. Also, some of these districts have an alert for thunder and lightning. Currently, similar weather conditions are expected to persist in the state for the next 3 days.

Temperature Dropped in These Districts, Rajgarh Coldest

On the other hand, the temperature in other districts of the state is being recorded to be dropping. The lowest temperature was recorded in Rajgarh at 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday-Tuesday night. The mercury dropped below 20 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shivpuri, Khargone, Khandwa, Datia, Guna, Dhar, Pachmarhi, Naugaon, Tikamgarh, and Ratlam. The minimum temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 17.2 degrees, in Indore at 18.6 degrees, in Gwalior-Ujjain at 19.5 degrees, and in Jabalpur at 21 degrees.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 09:32 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / IMD Alert: Cyclone forms in Arabian Sea, warning of rain in 15 districts on October 22, 23, and 24

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Diwali Night Fire Havoc in MP: Property Worth Crores Damaged in Separate Incidents

Fire Wreaks Havoc In MP
Bhopal

MP PSC 2026: Bumper Recruitment for Assistant Professor Posts, Last Date to Exam Schedule Released

MPPSC
News Bulletin

MP News: Work to Begin on Nuclear Power Plant in Mandla’s Chutka as Land Acquisition Approved

Nuclear power plant set up to generate electricity in MP
News Bulletin

MP: AIIMS Warns of Serious Signs of ‘Bleeding’ from the Eye, Urges Citizens to Seek Expert Help This Diwali

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

MP Schools Scam: Rs 3.30 Crore Embezzled, Patrika Reveals Shocking Truth

mp news
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.