IMD Alert: Cyclone forms in Arabian Sea, warning of rain in 15 districts on October 22, 23, and 24

On the other hand, the temperature in other districts of the state is being recorded to be dropping. The lowest temperature was recorded in Rajgarh at 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday-Tuesday night. The mercury dropped below 20 degrees in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shivpuri, Khargone, Khandwa, Datia, Guna, Dhar, Pachmarhi, Naugaon, Tikamgarh, and Ratlam. The minimum temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 17.2 degrees, in Indore at 18.6 degrees, in Gwalior-Ujjain at 19.5 degrees, and in Jabalpur at 21 degrees.