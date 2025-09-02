Income Tax Department Raids Science House Group in Bhopal

A major operation was carried out in Bhopal, the capital city, on Tuesday morning. A team from the Income Tax department raided the Science House Group building located in Gautam Nagar. According to reports, officials arrived with a convoy of five vehicles. CRPF personnel were deployed for security during the raid.
According to information received, this Income Tax raid was conducted at the premises of Rajesh Gupta, a medical surgical goods trader. The Gautam Nagar-based Science House Group building houses Rajesh Gupta's office. A team from the department also reached his home in Panchwati Park, Lal Ghati. (Bhopal Income Tax Raid) A large security force accompanied the team there as well.
It is being reported that raids were also conducted at the premises of those who supply medical equipment to the trader. This includes Jitendra Tiwari, Shailendra Tiwari, and Mohan Sharma. Sources say that all of them have close ties to a senior IAS officer and a broker.
Locals reported being surprised by the sight of so many vehicles and security personnel early in the morning. Currently, the Income Tax team is examining documents and records inside the building. The reason for the raid has not yet been officially confirmed.