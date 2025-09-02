Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Income Tax Department Raids Science House Group in Bhopal

A team from the Income Tax department raided the Science House Group building located in Gautam Nagar.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Bhopal Income Tax Raid (Photo: Patrika)
Bhopal Income Tax Raid: Convoy of vehicles outside the Science House Group building and RPF personnel deployed for security. (Photo: Patrika)

A major operation was carried out in Bhopal, the capital city, on Tuesday morning. A team from the Income Tax department raided the Science House Group building located in Gautam Nagar. According to reports, officials arrived with a convoy of five vehicles. CRPF personnel were deployed for security during the raid.

Raid on Medical Surgical Trader

According to information received, this Income Tax raid was conducted at the premises of Rajesh Gupta, a medical surgical goods trader. The Gautam Nagar-based Science House Group building houses Rajesh Gupta's office. A team from the department also reached his home in Panchwati Park, Lal Ghati. (Bhopal Income Tax Raid) A large security force accompanied the team there as well.

Close Ties to Senior IAS Officer and Broker

It is being reported that raids were also conducted at the premises of those who supply medical equipment to the trader. This includes Jitendra Tiwari, Shailendra Tiwari, and Mohan Sharma. Sources say that all of them have close ties to a senior IAS officer and a broker.

Locals reported being surprised by the sight of so many vehicles and security personnel early in the morning. Currently, the Income Tax team is examining documents and records inside the building. The reason for the raid has not yet been officially confirmed.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 10:23 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Income Tax Department Raids Science House Group in Bhopal
