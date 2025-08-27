Indore-Ujjain-Pithampur Metro Rail Project Approved

MP News: Indore - A metro line will connect Indore and Ujjain via Pithampur. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be paid ₹9 lakh per kilometre to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This will expedite the metro connectivity project between the two cities, although it is still expected to take at least 10 years to complete. In comparison, the cost of DPR preparation for metro projects in Maharashtra and Odisha is ₹12 lakh per kilometre. Madhya Pradesh has approved ₹9 lakh per kilometre for the Indore-Ujjain metro DPR, ₹3 lakh less than the rates in other states.