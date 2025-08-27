Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Indore-Ujjain-Pithampur Metro Rail Project Approved

MP News: A metro rail line will connect Indore, Pithampur, and Ujjain. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be paid ₹9 lakh per kilometre to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

bhopal metro

MP News: Indore - A metro line will connect Indore and Ujjain via Pithampur. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be paid ₹9 lakh per kilometre to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This will expedite the metro connectivity project between the two cities, although it is still expected to take at least 10 years to complete. In comparison, the cost of DPR preparation for metro projects in Maharashtra and Odisha is ₹12 lakh per kilometre. Madhya Pradesh has approved ₹9 lakh per kilometre for the Indore-Ujjain metro DPR, ₹3 lakh less than the rates in other states.

Phased Implementation

  • Phase 1: ₹4.32 crore will be spent on the DPR for the Ujjain-Indore-Pithampur metro line.
  • Phase 2: ₹3.51 crore will be spent on the DPR for the Lavkush Chowraha (Indore)-Pithampur metro line.

Metro Connectivity Between Bhopal and Narmadapuram

According to reports, in addition to the Ujjain-Indore metro, metro lines will be developed between other cities in the future, including Bhopal and Narmadapuram. Before that, the Bhopal metro will be extended to areas like Raisen, the airport, and Mandideep.

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 10:59 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Indore-Ujjain-Pithampur Metro Rail Project Approved
