LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

LPG distributors state that a proposal to increase service charges has already been sent to the central government, but the government has not yet been able to make a decision on it. This is the reason why distributors, including those in Bhopal, have gone on strike. In Madhya Pradesh, this protest was being carried out in three phases. In the first phase, work was done while wearing black armbands. Then, in the second phase, protests were held, and now we are on an indefinite strike.