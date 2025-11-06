LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

Cylinder delivery to remain suspended from today. (Photo Source: Patrika)
LPG Distributors Strike: LPG gas distributors across the country, including in Madhya Pradesh, have started a large-scale strike from today. Approximately 26,000 distributors have taken to protest, demanding an increase in service charges from ₹35 to ₹110. During the strike, cylinders will neither be procured from gas companies nor delivered to consumers. This will directly impact the kitchens of the common public, and there is a high probability that cylinder supply will be completely affected from Friday onwards.
LPG distributors state that a proposal to increase service charges has already been sent to the central government, but the government has not yet been able to make a decision on it. This is the reason why distributors, including those in Bhopal, have gone on strike. In Madhya Pradesh, this protest was being carried out in three phases. In the first phase, work was done while wearing black armbands. Then, in the second phase, protests were held, and now we are on an indefinite strike.
Due to the distributors' strike, all gas agencies in the capital city of Bhopal will remain closed from today. Consumers have been arriving since morning to collect cylinders, but despite this, they are returning empty-handed due to the agencies being closed.
Regarding the matter, an official from the distributors' association stated that the service charge has not been increased for several years, while expenses have doubled. Now, we have been compelled to decide that the strike will continue until our demands are met.
