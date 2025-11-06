Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

LPG Distributors Strike: LPG gas distributors have started a strike across the country, including in Bhopal, from today. This will directly impact the kitchens of the common public, and cylinder supply could be completely affected from Friday.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

LPG Distributors Strike

Cylinder delivery to remain suspended from today. (Photo Source: Patrika)

LPG Distributors Strike: LPG gas distributors across the country, including in Madhya Pradesh, have started a large-scale strike from today. Approximately 26,000 distributors have taken to protest, demanding an increase in service charges from ₹35 to ₹110. During the strike, cylinders will neither be procured from gas companies nor delivered to consumers. This will directly impact the kitchens of the common public, and there is a high probability that cylinder supply will be completely affected from Friday onwards.

LPG distributors state that a proposal to increase service charges has already been sent to the central government, but the government has not yet been able to make a decision on it. This is the reason why distributors, including those in Bhopal, have gone on strike. In Madhya Pradesh, this protest was being carried out in three phases. In the first phase, work was done while wearing black armbands. Then, in the second phase, protests were held, and now we are on an indefinite strike.

Gas Agencies Closed in Bhopal

Due to the distributors' strike, all gas agencies in the capital city of Bhopal will remain closed from today. Consumers have been arriving since morning to collect cylinders, but despite this, they are returning empty-handed due to the agencies being closed.

...Strike Will Continue

Regarding the matter, an official from the distributors' association stated that the service charge has not been increased for several years, while expenses have doubled. Now, we have been compelled to decide that the strike will continue until our demands are met.

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 11:14 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Cancer Cases Surge in Gas Tragedy Affected Areas, Exceeding 4,000

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

MP Railway Overbridge to be Redesigned, Work to Begin Soon

MP News
Bhopal

Pizza, Burger, and Packaged Food Eaters to Quit Bad Habits After Reading This News

Junk food effects on brain, Junk food and memory loss, Impact of junk food on brain function, Junk food harms brain health, Brain damage from junk food, Brain fog due to junk food,
Health

Thousands of passengers to Rajasthan hit hard as 200 sleeper buses go off road, here’s why

MP News
Bhopal

PM Modi Extends Wishes on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

PM Narendra Modi
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.