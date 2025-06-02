scriptMadhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana | Mad: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana

egistration for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban 2.0 has begun in Madhya Pradesh.

BhopalJun 02, 2025 / 11:46 am

Patrika Desk

PM Awas Yojana: Registration for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban 2.0 has begun in Madhya Pradesh, but beneficiaries will have to wait 5-6 months to receive its benefits. This is because only four components of the scheme have been announced so far; the complete guidelines are yet to be released. This time, the scheme will also include affordable rental housing, but details are still awaited.
The government has set a target of building houses for 1 million people under this scheme. Currently, it is not yet decided how many beneficiaries will benefit under each component of the scheme. This will be determined only after the guidelines are released.

8.5 Lakh Houses Built So Far

In Madhya Pradesh, 8.5 lakh houses have been built so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 1.0. ₹22,975 crore has been spent on this. Beneficiaries have not been able to receive houses due to incomplete housing projects.

People Applied in Large Numbers, But Did Not Receive Benefits

PM Awas Yojana 2.0 was launched in 2024. A large number of people are applying to get affordable rental housing under this scheme. No one can say when the benefits will be available. Two models have been defined for this, but work on them has not yet been completed in the state. According to officials of the Urban Development and Housing Department, the guidelines for the scheme are likely to be issued by the Centre in September. Work will progress only after that.

Four Components of the Scheme

Beneficiary-Led Construction: Under this, beneficiaries will be assisted in building their own houses.

Housing in Partnership: Affordable housing will be constructed with the cooperation of government or private companies.
Rental Housing: Affordable rental housing will be provided to the needy.

Interest Subsidy Scheme: Under this, a 4% interest subsidy will be provided on home loans up to ₹25 lakh, but the cost of the house should not exceed ₹35 lakh.

Ministry Issues Advisory to Prevent Fraud

Following complaints of fraud in the name of this scheme, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also issued an advisory and helpline number. It states that offline and online surveys are conducted by the concerned urban body for the scheme.
However, eligible beneficiaries can also register online through the integrated web portal. If anyone demands money to get the benefit of the scheme, file an FIR with the police.

News / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana

