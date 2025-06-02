Madhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana

The government has set a target of building houses for 1 million people under this scheme. Currently, it is not yet decided how many beneficiaries will benefit under each component of the scheme. This will be determined only after the guidelines are released.

8.5 Lakh Houses Built So Far In Madhya Pradesh, 8.5 lakh houses have been built so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 1.0. ₹22,975 crore has been spent on this. Beneficiaries have not been able to receive houses due to incomplete housing projects.

People Applied in Large Numbers, But Did Not Receive Benefits PM Awas Yojana 2.0 was launched in 2024. A large number of people are applying to get affordable rental housing under this scheme. No one can say when the benefits will be available. Two models have been defined for this, but work on them has not yet been completed in the state. According to officials of the Urban Development and Housing Department, the guidelines for the scheme are likely to be issued by the Centre in September. Work will progress only after that.

Four Components of the Scheme Beneficiary-Led Construction: Under this, beneficiaries will be assisted in building their own houses. Housing in Partnership: Affordable housing will be constructed with the cooperation of government or private companies.

Rental Housing: Affordable rental housing will be provided to the needy. Interest Subsidy Scheme: Under this, a 4% interest subsidy will be provided on home loans up to ₹25 lakh, but the cost of the house should not exceed ₹35 lakh.

Ministry Issues Advisory to Prevent Fraud Following complaints of fraud in the name of this scheme, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also issued an advisory and helpline number. It states that offline and online surveys are conducted by the concerned urban body for the scheme.

However, eligible beneficiaries can also register online through the integrated web portal. If anyone demands money to get the benefit of the scheme, file an FIR with the police.