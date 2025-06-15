Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Livestock Killed as Lightning Strikes During Severe Storms

House Walls Collapse in Khargone Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) Focusing first on Khargone, one of the districts affected by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, the weather has been erratic for the past three days. The intense heat and humidity have given way to sudden changes in the weather every evening. In the past 24 hours, strong winds and heavy rain caused the collapse of several house walls. Strong winds and storms over the past two days have caused significant damage, including fallen trees on main roads and in rural areas, disrupting traffic. Focusing first on Khargone, one of the districts affected by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, the weather has been erratic for the past three days. The intense heat and humidity have given way to sudden changes in the weather every evening. In the past 24 hours, strong winds and heavy rain caused the collapse of several house walls. Strong winds and storms over the past two days have caused significant damage, including fallen trees on main roads and in rural areas, disrupting traffic.

The impact of the storm was particularly severe in the village of Pipri in the district. Many houses suffered significant damage. A 40-foot wall collapsed, and 40 tin sheets were ripped from a house. The intensity of the storm is evident in the fact that a dog tied to a pole outside a house was lifted approximately 10 feet into the air along with the pole and landed on the house roof. It had to be rescued using a ladder.

House Collapses Like a House of Cards Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) Kalu Sakaria’s house in the same village collapsed like a house of cards. Kalu recounts how his family barely escaped, taking refuge in another house as they witnessed the fury of the storm. His mud house disintegrated, and the tin sheets were blown away. He believes that had they not fled in time, there could have been significant loss of life. Kalu, whose house was almost completely destroyed, has appealed to the government for assistance. Kalu Sakaria’s house in the same village collapsed like a house of cards. Kalu recounts how his family barely escaped, taking refuge in another house as they witnessed the fury of the storm. His mud house disintegrated, and the tin sheets were blown away. He believes that had they not fled in time, there could have been significant loss of life. Kalu, whose house was almost completely destroyed, has appealed to the government for assistance.

Three Deaths Due to Lightning in Dhar Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) In Dhar district, lightning strikes have been reported for the past 48 hours, resulting in three deaths and the loss of several livestock. The victims include two women and one man. One person is seriously injured. In Badpipli (Sitapat), two goats were killed by lightning, and approximately four other animals were struck. These incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of Sardar Pur police station and Amjhera police station in Sardar Pur tehsil. In Dhar district, lightning strikes have been reported for the past 48 hours, resulting in three deaths and the loss of several livestock. The victims include two women and one man. One person is seriously injured. In Badpipli (Sitapat), two goats were killed by lightning, and approximately four other animals were struck. These incidents occurred within the jurisdiction of Sardar Pur police station and Amjhera police station in Sardar Pur tehsil.

One Death, Two Injured Due to Lightning in Ashta Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) In Shambhu Khedi village, under Ashta in In Shambhu Khedi village, under Ashta in Sehore district, three young men tending livestock in a field were struck by lightning. One died instantly, and two others were injured. Eyewitnesses report that the three were sheltering under a tree during the rain when it was struck. 50-year-old Kailash died at the scene, while the other two injured were taken to Ashta Civil Hospital for treatment.

Shepherd Dies in Panna Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) In In Panna district, a shepherd died after being struck by lightning. This tragic incident occurred in Rajapur Sunhara village under Panna Kotwali police station. A 50-year-old shepherd, Janaki Pal, was struck while herding goats. Local police arrived at the scene, prepared a report, and took the body for a post-mortem examination.

Three Deaths in Alirajpur Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) In Alirajpur district, three people died in two separate lightning strike incidents, and one person was seriously injured. The victims include two young men and a woman. Five livestock also perished. It is reported that the young men were sheltering under a Mahua tree to avoid the rain. Revenue officials arrived at the scene after the incident. The incidents are reported from Barjhar and Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar. In Alirajpur district, three people died in two separate lightning strike incidents, and one person was seriously injured. The victims include two young men and a woman. Five livestock also perished. It is reported that the young men were sheltering under a Mahua tree to avoid the rain. Revenue officials arrived at the scene after the incident. The incidents are reported from Barjhar and Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

Trees Down, Vehicles Damaged in Khajuraho Celestial Calamity in MP (Photo Source- Patrika) In the tourist town of Khajuraho, an hour of heavy rain and strong winds brought relief from the heat but also caused widespread damage. Fallen trees disrupted power supply. Two vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of the Western Group of Temples after trees fell on them. The “Atithi Devo Bhava” signboard installed during the G20 summit at Gandhi Chowk was also damaged. Several trees were uprooted, and a roadside puncture repair stall was blown onto the road. A section of the Hotel Radisson boundary wall was also damaged by a falling tree. In the tourist town of Khajuraho, an hour of heavy rain and strong winds brought relief from the heat but also caused widespread damage. Fallen trees disrupted power supply. Two vehicles were damaged in the parking lot of the Western Group of Temples after trees fell on them. The “Atithi Devo Bhava” signboard installed during the G20 summit at Gandhi Chowk was also damaged. Several trees were uprooted, and a roadside puncture repair stall was blown onto the road. A section of the Hotel Radisson boundary wall was also damaged by a falling tree.

In Chhatarpur district, heavy rain and thunderstorms tragically struck a family. A lightning strike in Khiri village under Garhi Malhara police station killed a mother and daughter instantly, while the woman’s husband sustained serious burns. The victims have been identified as Mankuar Kushwaha (approximately 28 years old) and her daughter, Karishma Kushwaha (10 years old). All three were working in the field when the storm hit.