Madhya Pradesh: This company’s staff to get ₹1 crore free life cover

MPPGCL, keeping the interests of its employees and officers in mind, has signed an agreement with SBI and Union Bank of India for salary package benefits. According to company officials, this agreement will significantly benefit engineers and employees working at the power generating company.

Engineers and employees working at the company can voluntarily receive their salaries from either SBI or Union Bank of India. This will provide employees with free life insurance and other important benefits either free of charge or at discounted rates.