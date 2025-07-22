Madhya Pradesh becomes India's third largest flower producer

MP News: The flower business in Madhya Pradesh is booming, with production also picking up pace. Last year, 512,914 tonnes were produced, making Madhya Pradesh the third-largest flower-producing state. This includes many varieties of flowers. Flower cultivation is boosting economic activity in the state and increasing farmers' incomes. This achievement is due to the efforts of the central and state governments, as well as the fact that flowers are a cash crop. Smallholder farmers, with one to three acres of land, are particularly benefiting from flower production.
Flowers produced in Madhya Pradesh are in demand both domestically and internationally. Roses from Guna district, after reaching Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai, are now also reaching Paris and London. Lakshmibai Kushwah of Barkheda Bodar gram panchayat in Bhopal, has switched from cultivating rice, wheat, and soybeans to growing roses, gerberas, and marigolds, earning ₹300,000-400,000 per month. According to officials, there has been an expansion of 14,438 hectares in horticulture crops in 2024-25, with a 5,329-hectare increase in flower cultivation. High-tech nurseries and technical information for farmers are being provided to encourage production. With central government support, a high-tech nursery is being developed in Gwalior district at a cost of ₹130 million.
The main flowers produced in the state include marigolds, roses, sevti, gladiolus, ranjanigandha, and medicinal flowers such as isabgol, ashwagandha, safed musli, and colchicum. Marigolds have the largest production area, cultivated across 24,214 hectares. Roses are second with 4,502 hectares, followed by sevti at 1,709 hectares. Gladiolus is cultivated across 1,058 hectares, ranjanigandha across 263 hectares, and other flowers across 11,227 hectares. The state's flower production is 15.01 tonnes per hectare.