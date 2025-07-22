22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh becomes India's third largest flower producer

MP News: The flower business in the state is booming, with production also picking up pace. Last year, production reached 512,914 tonnes. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third largest flower-producing state.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Madhya Pradesh becomes third largest flower producing state in country

MP News: The flower business in Madhya Pradesh is booming, with production also picking up pace. Last year, 512,914 tonnes were produced, making Madhya Pradesh the third-largest flower-producing state. This includes many varieties of flowers. Flower cultivation is boosting economic activity in the state and increasing farmers' incomes. This achievement is due to the efforts of the central and state governments, as well as the fact that flowers are a cash crop. Smallholder farmers, with one to three acres of land, are particularly benefiting from flower production.

Fragrance Reaching Paris and London

Flowers produced in Madhya Pradesh are in demand both domestically and internationally. Roses from Guna district, after reaching Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai, are now also reaching Paris and London. Lakshmibai Kushwah of Barkheda Bodar gram panchayat in Bhopal, has switched from cultivating rice, wheat, and soybeans to growing roses, gerberas, and marigolds, earning ₹300,000-400,000 per month. According to officials, there has been an expansion of 14,438 hectares in horticulture crops in 2024-25, with a 5,329-hectare increase in flower cultivation. High-tech nurseries and technical information for farmers are being provided to encourage production. With central government support, a high-tech nursery is being developed in Gwalior district at a cost of ₹130 million.

Madhya Pradesh's Famous Marigolds and Roses

The main flowers produced in the state include marigolds, roses, sevti, gladiolus, ranjanigandha, and medicinal flowers such as isabgol, ashwagandha, safed musli, and colchicum. Marigolds have the largest production area, cultivated across 24,214 hectares. Roses are second with 4,502 hectares, followed by sevti at 1,709 hectares. Gladiolus is cultivated across 1,058 hectares, ranjanigandha across 263 hectares, and other flowers across 11,227 hectares. The state's flower production is 15.01 tonnes per hectare.

Flower Business

  • 2.771 million hectares is the area under horticulture in the state.
  • Flowers are cultivated across 42,978 hectares.
  • Flower production has increased by 86,294 tonnes in the last four years.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 11:18 am

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh becomes India's third largest flower producer
