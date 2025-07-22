Madhya Pradesh becomes India's third largest flower producer

Flowers produced in Madhya Pradesh are in demand both domestically and internationally. Roses from Guna district, after reaching Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai, are now also reaching Paris and London. Lakshmibai Kushwah of Barkheda Bodar gram panchayat in Bhopal, has switched from cultivating rice, wheat, and soybeans to growing roses, gerberas, and marigolds, earning ₹300,000-400,000 per month. According to officials, there has been an expansion of 14,438 hectares in horticulture crops in 2024-25, with a 5,329-hectare increase in flower cultivation. High-tech nurseries and technical information for farmers are being provided to encourage production. With central government support, a high-tech nursery is being developed in Gwalior district at a cost of ₹130 million.