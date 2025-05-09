scriptMadhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave | Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

MP News: Following Operation Sindoor, and in light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the state police headquarters has issued an alert to all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) instructing them to remain vigilant.

BhopalMay 09, 2025 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

MP Police

MP Police

MP News: Following Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the police headquarters has issued an alert to SPs (Superintendents of Police) across districts. Simultaneously, all leaves for police personnel in the state have been cancelled. DGP (Director General of Police) Kailash Makwana will hold a video conference with SPs of all districts at 12 pm on Friday to discuss internal security and establish specific guidelines.
Following a mock drill on Wednesday, the police are fully prepared.

Alert in MP

● Increased patrolling in districts, with instructions to raise awareness in villages.

● Cyber police are continuously patrolling the internet to control false activities.
● District police will increase patrolling and take immediate action on suspicious activities.

● Police have been tasked with going village to village to raise public awareness (India-Pakistan Tension).

News / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

National News

India Downs 50 Pakistani Drones in Operation Sindoor Counter-Offensive

in 5 hours

BSF’s Retaliatory Strike at LOC: 7 Jaish Terrorists Killed, One Woman Dead in Uri

National News

BSF’s Retaliatory Strike at LOC: 7 Jaish Terrorists Killed, One Woman Dead in Uri

in 5 hours

India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC

National News

India’s S-400 shoots down 8 Pakistani missiles, F-16; heavy gunfire continues along LoC

4 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

in 5 hours

Latest Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: This company’s staff to get ₹1 crore free life cover

News

Madhya Pradesh: This company’s staff to get ₹1 crore free life cover

14 hours ago

MP Board Announces Second Chance Exam Timetable for 10th and 12th Grades

News

MP Board Announces Second Chance Exam Timetable for 10th and 12th Grades

18 hours ago

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

News

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

18 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nine Major Cities in June

News

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nine Major Cities in June

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.