Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave
MP News: Following Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the police headquarters has issued an alert to SPs (Superintendents of Police) across districts. Simultaneously, all leaves for police personnel in the state have been cancelled. DGP (Director General of Police) Kailash Makwana will hold a video conference with SPs of all districts at 12 pm on Friday to discuss internal security and establish specific guidelines.
Following a mock drill on Wednesday, the police are fully prepared.
Alert in MP
● Increased patrolling in districts, with instructions to raise awareness in villages. ● Cyber police are continuously patrolling the internet to control false activities.
● District police will increase patrolling and take immediate action on suspicious activities. ● Police have been tasked with going village to village to raise public awareness (India-Pakistan Tension).
