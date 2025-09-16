Madhya Pradesh: NGT Restricts Diwali Firecrackers in Several Cities

MP News: In cities of Madhya Pradesh where air quality remains poor, permission to burst firecrackers during Diwali (Diwali 2025) will not be granted. However, where the air quality is moderate, green crackers will be permitted. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines will remain in effect. The Tribunal has dismissed appeals. Under this, the sale and use of crackers containing barium and those that are strung together will remain prohibited. Recently, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition against the April 3rd order for the Delhi-NCR region, has eased the path for the guidelines. It has stated that if the cities of NCR have the right to clean air, why not the people of other cities? The policy regarding firecrackers should be pan-India.