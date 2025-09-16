Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Madhya Pradesh: NGT Restricts Diwali Firecrackers in Several Cities

MP News: In Madhya Pradesh, permission to burst firecrackers on Diwali (Diwali 2025) will not be granted in cities where air quality remains poor.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

crackers ban these cities of madhya pradesh on Diwali
Crackers ban in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali (Photo source: AI generated)

MP News: In cities of Madhya Pradesh where air quality remains poor, permission to burst firecrackers during Diwali (Diwali 2025) will not be granted. However, where the air quality is moderate, green crackers will be permitted. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines will remain in effect. The Tribunal has dismissed appeals. Under this, the sale and use of crackers containing barium and those that are strung together will remain prohibited. Recently, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition against the April 3rd order for the Delhi-NCR region, has eased the path for the guidelines. It has stated that if the cities of NCR have the right to clean air, why not the people of other cities? The policy regarding firecrackers should be pan-India.

Current Air Quality Index

  • Jabalpur Gupteshwar - 287
  • Sagar - 102
  • Katni Gol Bazaar - 92
  • Indore Chhoti Gwaltoli - 91
  • Gwalior - 88
  • Mandideep - 81
  • Pithampur - 99
  • Bhopal - 75
  • Source: MP Pollution Control Board

Collectors were instructed

The guidelines issued by the NGT for the government regarding firecrackers are based on the instructions issued by the Supreme Court in 2021. The Tribunal has instructed the government to strictly enforce the guidelines and take action. In an order issued before the previous Diwali (Diwali 2025), the collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur were specifically instructed to conduct regular monitoring of air quality. The AQI of Jabalpur, Sagar, Katni, etc., has already started to increase.

These are prohibited

  • Firecrackers in the manufacture of which barium salts have been used.
  • Stringed or series crackers, i.e., several crackers joined together.
  • Firecrackers in the manufacture of which antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead, strontium chromate have been used.
  • Online sale of firecrackers will remain prohibited.
  • Firecrackers will not be burst before 8 pm and after 10 pm.

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 01:48 pm

Madhya Pradesh: NGT Restricts Diwali Firecrackers in Several Cities
