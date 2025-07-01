Madhya Pradesh Power Company Relaxes Selfie Attendance Rules for Field Officers

According to the company, field officers are frequently on field visits to ensure uninterrupted power supply and meet operational needs. They are constantly involved in maintenance, power supply, and infrastructure-related work, making it difficult to adhere to a fixed attendance schedule. Therefore, to ensure the effective implementation of field work, a decision has been made to grant these officers some flexibility in their attendance.

Exemption from Two-Time Selfie Attendance Requirement Now, field officers of the rank of Junior Engineer (JE) and above will only need to register their attendance once during office hours instead of twice. Junior Engineers (JE) and above officers deployed on field duty in the Operations and Maintenance (O&M), STM/STC, Vigilance, BI Cell, and Civil departments will be exempted from the requirement of registering their attendance twice via selfies on the ‘Attendance Portal 2.0’.

The company clarified that field officers of JE rank and above on field duty can register their attendance only once at any convenient time during the day. However, officers posted in the corporate office or those working only in office duties in field units will continue to follow the existing system of registering their attendance twice. All other employees, including outsourced employees, will continue with the existing attendance system, punching in by 10:00 AM and punching out by 6:00 PM. The working hours will remain 8 hours.

The company stated that this relaxation is solely for the smooth operation of field activities and does not absolve personnel of their responsibility to be present at their workplace. This arrangement will be in effect as a pilot project from 1 July to 30 September 2025.