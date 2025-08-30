Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh to Get New 350km Greenfield Four-Lane Highway

MP News: Madhya Pradesh is poised for a major upgrade in road connectivity. Several key highway projects, including new greenfield four-lane highways, will be expedited, facilitating both development and ease of travel.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Bhopal-Mandsaur greenfield four lane construction 9500 crores projects speedup mp news
Bhopal-Mandsaur greenfield four lane construction 9500 crores projects speedup (Demo photo-social media)

Four-lane Construction: A new greenfield four-lane highway will be constructed between Bhopal and Mandsaur (Bhopal-Mandsaur greenfield four lane). This will pass through Ujjain and will be approximately 350 km long. This project will not only accelerate the development of the proposed Bhopal Metropolitan area but also ease travel between Ujjain and Indore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proposed this during a meeting with NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav in Delhi on Friday.

Furthermore, the central and state governments will collaboratively resolve obstacles in ongoing and proposed road projects. Senior officials from NHAI and MPRDC were also present at the meeting. The tender process for proposed road projects will be expedited. Work will commence on preparing the DPR for the greenfield project.

These Projects Will Progress Soon

  • Widening of Ujjain-Jhalawar road (4-lane), Length: 124 km, Cost: ₹2232 crore.
  • Indore Eastern Ring Road (6-lane), Length: 77 km, Cost: ₹2910 crore.
  • Construction of 4-lane Badnawar-Timarwani section, Length: 81 km, Cost: ₹1875 crore.
  • Construction of 4-lane Satna-Kakaut section, Length: 77 km, Cost: ₹2481 crore.

Discussion Also Included

  • Bhopal-Indore Greenfield Expressway: 160 km, Cost: ₹9500 crore
  • Lakhanadoun-Raipur Expressway: 300 km, Cost: ₹5780 crore.
  • Widening of service roads on Indore Bypass: 32 km.
  • Misrod-Aubedullaganj: 19.300 km, Cost: ₹301.36 crore.
  • Gwalior-Bhind-Etawah road: 108 km, Target completion: March 2028.
  • Gwalior-Bhind road: 96.600 km, Cost: ₹1548 crore.
  • Sidhi-Singrauli 4-lane: 105 km, Cost: ₹331 crore

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 12:07 pm

Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh to Get New 350km Greenfield Four-Lane Highway
