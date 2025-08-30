Madhya Pradesh to Get New 350km Greenfield Four-Lane Highway

Four-lane Construction: A new greenfield four-lane highway will be constructed between Bhopal and Mandsaur (Bhopal-Mandsaur greenfield four lane). This will pass through Ujjain and will be approximately 350 km long. This project will not only accelerate the development of the proposed Bhopal Metropolitan area but also ease travel between Ujjain and Indore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proposed this during a meeting with NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav in Delhi on Friday.