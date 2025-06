Major Reshuffle in Key MP Department: Over Two Dozen Senior Officers Transferred

Along with the CEOs, several Additional Chief Executive Officers (ACEOs) – around two dozen – have also been transferred. A similar widespread reshuffle has occurred in the postings of Block Development Officers, with about two dozen officers appointed as CEOs of various Janpad Panchayats.

Janpad CEO Transfers CEO Name – Current Posting – New Posting

Ashok Tiwari – Sidhi – Maihar

Ashish Agrawal – Tikamgarh – Sironj, Vidisha

A.P. Prajapati – Narwar, Shivpuri – Isagarh, Ashoknagar

Omkar Singh Thakur – Dhanora, Seoni – Gotegaon, Narsinghpur

Devesh Sarathe – Budhni, Sehore – Berasia, Bhopal

Brahm Swaroop Hans – Niwari – Piploda, Ratlam

Balwan Singh Mawase – Harda – Ranapur, Jhabua

Vishnu Kanta Gupta – ETC Ujjain – Vikas Ayukt Karyalay Bhopal

Kanchan Dongre – Barwah, Khargone – Dindori

Mukesh Jain – Zila Panchayat Indore – Barwah, Khargone

Mahavir N. Bauddha – Morena – Pahagarh, Morena

Rajesh Narendra Singh – Harrai, Chhindwara – Reethi, Katni

Prabal Arjaria – Bhairoonda, Sehore – Pipariya, Narmadapuram

Prabhawati Tekam – Uchehara, Satna – Barwara, Katni

Rushali Poras – Sujalpur, Shajapur – Ichawar, Sehore

Rampal Singh Karjere – Pahagarh, Morena – Kailaras, Morena

Dharmendra Yadav – Garot, Mandsaur – Mandsaur

Pradeep Kumar Pal – Badnagar, Ujjain – Khurai, Sagar

Meena Kashyap – Khurai, Sagar – Harda

Govardhan Malviya – Sailana, Ratlam – Badnagar, Ujjain

Parsottam Lal Yadav – Kundam, Jabalpur – Lakhnadon, Chhatarpur

Raghuveer Singh Kushwah – Karanjia, Dindori – Poshan Aahar Santral, District Mandla & Incharge CEO Janpad Niwas, Mandla

Jitendra Dhakre – Nateran, Vidisha – Susner, Agar Malwa

S.N. Panse – Fanda, Bhopal – Sanchi, Raisen

Sanjay Kumar Patil – Zila Panchayat Dewas – Jhabua

Vandana Sharma – Sironj, Vidisha – Vikas Ayukt Karyalay Bhopal