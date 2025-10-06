Metro Project: 'Blue Line' Work Begins, Land Deals Halted at 13 Locations

Image Source: Patrika
Metro Rail Project: A significant portion of the Metro Rail Project's line from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri will pass through the TT Nagar Area Based Development Project of Smart City. Out of the total 7.70 hectares of land required for this line, 2.23 hectares belong to Smart City. Smart City is selling a plot here for Rs 40 to 60 crore. In this context, giving 2.23 hectares of land for the metro is a major blow to the Smart City project.
According to Metro Rail Project officials, landowners have been informed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, that they will not engage in any kind of purchase, sale, or other transactions concerning the land in question. The line of the MP Metro Rail Project from Bhadbhada - Depot Square - Jawahar Chowk - Roshanpura - Kushabhau Thackeray Hall - Parade Ground - Pulbogda - Prabhat Chowk - Govindpura - Govindpura Industrial Area - JK Road - Indrapuri - Piplani - Ratnagiri T-junction will be on this land.
In the first phase of the Metro Rail Project, a priority corridor of 6.22 km from AIIMS to Subhash Bridge has been finalised. Commercial runs are expected to commence in October. Along with this, work on the Blue Line has also gained momentum. The target is to start commercial runs on both lines by 2030.
- 0.1567 hectares of land related to the Inspector General of Police.
- 0.0258 hectares of the cremation ground.
- 0.1713 hectares of the Police Telecommunication Organisation.
- 0.6055 hectares in TT Nagar.
Purchases and sales on the land designated for the metro have been halted. We are ensuring that the metro work progresses rapidly. - Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Collector
