Metro Project: 'Blue Line' Work Begins, Land Deals Halted at 13 Locations

According to Metro Rail Project officials, landowners have been informed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, that they will not engage in any kind of purchase, sale, or other transactions concerning the land in question. The line of the MP Metro Rail Project from Bhadbhada - Depot Square - Jawahar Chowk - Roshanpura - Kushabhau Thackeray Hall - Parade Ground - Pulbogda - Prabhat Chowk - Govindpura - Govindpura Industrial Area - JK Road - Indrapuri - Piplani - Ratnagiri T-junction will be on this land.