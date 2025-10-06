Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Metro Project: 'Blue Line' Work Begins, Land Deals Halted at 13 Locations

Metro Rail Project: In the first phase of the Metro Rail Project, a priority corridor of 6.22 km has been decided from AIIMS to Subhash Bridge.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

Metro Rail Project: A significant portion of the Metro Rail Project's line from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri will pass through the TT Nagar Area Based Development Project of Smart City. Out of the total 7.70 hectares of land required for this line, 2.23 hectares belong to Smart City. Smart City is selling a plot here for Rs 40 to 60 crore. In this context, giving 2.23 hectares of land for the metro is a major blow to the Smart City project.

Purchases and Sales Will Not Be Possible

According to Metro Rail Project officials, landowners have been informed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, that they will not engage in any kind of purchase, sale, or other transactions concerning the land in question. The line of the MP Metro Rail Project from Bhadbhada - Depot Square - Jawahar Chowk - Roshanpura - Kushabhau Thackeray Hall - Parade Ground - Pulbogda - Prabhat Chowk - Govindpura - Govindpura Industrial Area - JK Road - Indrapuri - Piplani - Ratnagiri T-junction will be on this land.

Groundwork for the Second Line Also Visible

In the first phase of the Metro Rail Project, a priority corridor of 6.22 km from AIIMS to Subhash Bridge has been finalised. Commercial runs are expected to commence in October. Along with this, work on the Blue Line has also gained momentum. The target is to start commercial runs on both lines by 2030.

This Land Now Belongs to the Metro

- 0.1567 hectares of land related to the Inspector General of Police.

- 0.0258 hectares of the cremation ground.

- 0.1713 hectares of the Police Telecommunication Organisation.

- 0.6055 hectares in TT Nagar.

Purchases and sales on the land designated for the metro have been halted. We are ensuring that the metro work progresses rapidly. - Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Collector

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 02:47 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Metro Project: 'Blue Line' Work Begins, Land Deals Halted at 13 Locations

