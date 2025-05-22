Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

It is noteworthy that PM Modi will address a public gathering in Palana village, Bikaner. At 10:30 AM, after visiting Karni Mata temple, he will inaugurate the Desnok railway station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. He will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. From Palana, Modi will virtually dedicate the 6 MP stations to the public.

CM to bestow a significant gift on MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹200 crore in Narmadapuram district on Thursday. At 10:30 AM, he will participate in the railway station upgrade program in Narmadapuram. The Chief Minister will inaugurate development works worth ₹97.07 crore and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹102.94 crore in Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram district. He will also participate in the Tiranga Yatra in Seoni-Malwa and interact with intellectuals at Kusum College.

Katni South: ₹12.88 crore Work undertaken: Construction of a grand entrance, VIP and improved waiting rooms, sufficient ticket counters, disabled-friendly toilets and ramps, covered sheds on both sides of the platforms. Beautification of the circulating area. Installation of a statue of Maharana Pratap.

Theme: The railway station showcases valour, courage, and a glimpse of Indian culture. Shri Dham: ₹10 crore Work undertaken: AC waiting room, display boards, ramps for senior citizens, dome construction on the premises, lighting, CCTV cameras. Dustbins for cleanliness, four large sheds, renovation of ticket counters. Cycle stand, mini park, etc.

Theme: Decoration based on the district’s cultural diversity through paintings. Shajapur: ₹13 crore Work undertaken: Platforms have been improved. A new foot overbridge has been constructed. A 224-meter shed on platform number one, and a beautified circulating area have been created. The newly constructed entrance and ticket counter have been streamlined. The waiting room has been modernised.

Theme: Development on the lines of an airport. Orchha: ₹6.5 crore Statues of Ram Raja Sarkar and Hanuman have been installed here. The circulating area has been expanded. Scenes from the Ramayana are depicted on the boundary wall. Separate parking space for bicycles and other vehicles. Besides the ticket counter, ATM facility has been provided. The passenger waiting room has been modernised. A three-meter wide FOB has been constructed. The station has been designed on the theme of Orchha’s Shri Ram Raja Sarkar temple.