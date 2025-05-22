scriptModi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh | Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi will address a public gathering in Palana village, Bikaner. At 10:30 AM, he will visit Karni Mata Temple before inaugurating the Desnok railway station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. From there, he will also dedicate six Amrit railway stations to Madhya Pradesh.

BhopalMay 22, 2025 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

Pm Modi Inaugurated six Railway station amrit station scheme

एमपी को 6 अमृत रेलवे स्टेशनों की सौगात देंगे पीएम मोदी। (पत्रिका फाइल फोटो)

PM Amrit Railway Station Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations nationwide on Thursday. Six of these stations are in Madhya Pradesh. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will be present in Narmadapuram. The inauguration will also include the stations at Shri Dham, Katni South, Seoni, Shajapur, and Orchha.
It is noteworthy that PM Modi will address a public gathering in Palana village, Bikaner. At 10:30 AM, after visiting Karni Mata temple, he will inaugurate the Desnok railway station, developed under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. He will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. From Palana, Modi will virtually dedicate the 6 MP stations to the public.

CM to bestow a significant gift on MP

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹200 crore in Narmadapuram district on Thursday. At 10:30 AM, he will participate in the railway station upgrade program in Narmadapuram. The Chief Minister will inaugurate development works worth ₹97.07 crore and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹102.94 crore in Seoni-Malwa, Narmadapuram district. He will also participate in the Tiranga Yatra in Seoni-Malwa and interact with intellectuals at Kusum College.

Katni South: ₹12.88 crore

Work undertaken: Construction of a grand entrance, VIP and improved waiting rooms, sufficient ticket counters, disabled-friendly toilets and ramps, covered sheds on both sides of the platforms. Beautification of the circulating area. Installation of a statue of Maharana Pratap.
Theme: The railway station showcases valour, courage, and a glimpse of Indian culture.

Shri Dham: ₹10 crore

Work undertaken: AC waiting room, display boards, ramps for senior citizens, dome construction on the premises, lighting, CCTV cameras. Dustbins for cleanliness, four large sheds, renovation of ticket counters. Cycle stand, mini park, etc.
Theme: Decoration based on the district’s cultural diversity through paintings.

Shajapur: ₹13 crore

Work undertaken: Platforms have been improved. A new foot overbridge has been constructed. A 224-meter shed on platform number one, and a beautified circulating area have been created. The newly constructed entrance and ticket counter have been streamlined. The waiting room has been modernised.
Theme: Development on the lines of an airport.

Orchha: ₹6.5 crore

Statues of Ram Raja Sarkar and Hanuman have been installed here. The circulating area has been expanded. Scenes from the Ramayana are depicted on the boundary wall. Separate parking space for bicycles and other vehicles. Besides the ticket counter, ATM facility has been provided. The passenger waiting room has been modernised. A three-meter wide FOB has been constructed. The station has been designed on the theme of Orchha’s Shri Ram Raja Sarkar temple.

Narmadapuram: ₹16 crore cost

Work undertaken: Foot overbridge, tactile tiles for the disabled, art and culture zone, entrance gate, attractive lighting, waiting room, modern toilets. Theme: Based on Narmada culture and local folk art.

News / Bhopal / Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 4 hours

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

in 5 hours

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

Cricket News

MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals captain’s pain spills out after IPL 2025 elimination

in 5 hours

Latest Bhopal

Vande Bharat Express narrowly avoids accident after iron rods fall from bridge

News

Vande Bharat Express narrowly avoids accident after iron rods fall from bridge

11 hours ago

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

News

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

13 hours ago

Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

News

Looter Bride, 23, Nabbed After Marrying 25 Men in Just 7 Months!

18 hours ago

Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

News

Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.