Monsoon Alert: Rain Expected for the Next 72 Hours, Meteorological Department Issues Warning

MP Weather: Very heavy rain
MP Weather: The spell of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh has now subsided. However, light showers continue to persist. On Tuesday, a Western Disturbance remained active over the state, causing drizzles in several areas. According to the Meteorological Department's report, an alert for rain has been issued for the southern parts of the state for the next 3 days. The Meteorological Department has not issued any warning for heavy rainfall anywhere in the state. The weather will now remain dry in most parts of the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, on October 8, there is an alert for light to moderate rain in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori in MP. An alert for thunderstorms and light rain has been issued for other parts. On October 9, drizzles with thunderstorms may occur in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. On October 10, light rain may occur in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori.
With the onset of autumn, a coolness has begun to be felt in the weather. The minimum temperature in the capital Bhopal was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest for the beginning of October. Earlier, the minimum temperature on Monday was 21.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance that has been active for the past few days has now weakened. However, light rain or drizzles may occur in the southern districts for the next three days. The weather in the state will now be dry. The sun will be intense during the day, while there will be a slight chill in the mornings and nights. Meteorologists say that the temperature starts to gradually decrease from the second week of October. The difference between day and night temperatures increases, reducing moisture in the air. The minimum temperature may drop further in the coming days.
