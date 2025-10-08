Monsoon Alert: Rain Expected for the Next 72 Hours, Meteorological Department Issues Warning

According to the Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance that has been active for the past few days has now weakened. However, light rain or drizzles may occur in the southern districts for the next three days. The weather in the state will now be dry. The sun will be intense during the day, while there will be a slight chill in the mornings and nights. Meteorologists say that the temperature starts to gradually decrease from the second week of October. The difference between day and night temperatures increases, reducing moisture in the air. The minimum temperature may drop further in the coming days.