Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Monsoon Alert: Rain Expected for the Next 72 Hours, Meteorological Department Issues Warning

MP Weather: According to the Meteorological Department's report, a rain alert has been issued for the southern parts of the state for the next 3 days. On October 8, there is an alert for light to moderate rain in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori in MP.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

mp weather heavy rain

MP Weather: Very heavy rain (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather: The spell of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh has now subsided. However, light showers continue to persist. On Tuesday, a Western Disturbance remained active over the state, causing drizzles in several areas. According to the Meteorological Department's report, an alert for rain has been issued for the southern parts of the state for the next 3 days. The Meteorological Department has not issued any warning for heavy rainfall anywhere in the state. The weather will now remain dry in most parts of the state.

Rain Alert in These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, on October 8, there is an alert for light to moderate rain in Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori in MP. An alert for thunderstorms and light rain has been issued for other parts. On October 9, drizzles with thunderstorms may occur in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. On October 10, light rain may occur in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori.

Arrival of Autumn in MP

With the onset of autumn, a coolness has begun to be felt in the weather. The minimum temperature in the capital Bhopal was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest for the beginning of October. Earlier, the minimum temperature on Monday was 21.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

Western Disturbance Weakens

According to the Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance that has been active for the past few days has now weakened. However, light rain or drizzles may occur in the southern districts for the next three days. The weather in the state will now be dry. The sun will be intense during the day, while there will be a slight chill in the mornings and nights. Meteorologists say that the temperature starts to gradually decrease from the second week of October. The difference between day and night temperatures increases, reducing moisture in the air. The minimum temperature may drop further in the coming days.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 08:59 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Monsoon Alert: Rain Expected for the Next 72 Hours, Meteorological Department Issues Warning

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Over 9 Lakh Applicants for 7,500 Police Constable Posts in MP, Including MBA and MTech Graduates

MP Police constable Bharti 2025
News Bulletin

Vande Bharat Express to Feature 'Plush Seats' and Increased Legroom

vande bharat express train
Bhopal

Metro Project: 'Blue Line' Work Begins, Land Deals Halted at 13 Locations

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test; Know Exam Pattern

MP SET Notification 2025
Education News

Post-Monsoon to Wreak More Havoc, Heavy Rainfall Expected Within 24 Hours, Warning Issued

Heavy Rain Alert
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.