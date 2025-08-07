7 August 2025,

Thursday

Bhopal

Monsoon quietens in MP: No heavy rain for 5 days, heat returns with temperatures above 35°C

Monsoon Update in MP: Madhya Pradesh, which experienced heavy rainfall and floods in July, has seen the monsoon retreat in August. The intense heat affecting most areas has begun to cause distress among the population.

Bhopal

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 07, 2025

Monsoon Update in MP
Monsoon Update in MP

Monsoon Update in MP: While most districts of Madhya Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall and floods in July, the monsoon seems to have withdrawn since the beginning of August. Light showers are occurring in some areas, but most parts of the state are experiencing hot and humid conditions. With the clearing of the weather, intense sunshine has emerged, while heavy humidity has been prevalent in the capital, Bhopal and most other areas from evening onwards.

According to the Meteorological Department, no strong weather system is expected to form in any part of the state for the next four days, indicating no likelihood of rain during Raksha Bandhan. During this period, major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are expected to have clear skies and intense sunshine.

Khajuraho Experiences Highest Temperature

During the past 24 hours, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state, exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Mandla also recorded temperatures above 34 degrees Celsius. However, light drizzle occurred in some districts, including Bhind, Guna, and Singrauli.

40% Above Average Rainfall So Far

It is also noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh received 40% more rainfall than average in July alone. East Madhya Pradesh received approximately 45% more rainfall than average, while West Madhya Pradesh recorded 36% above average rainfall.

No Heavy Rainfall Expected for 5 Days

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough line is currently extending from Northwest Uttar Pradesh towards the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation persists over Rajasthan. However, heavy rainfall is not expected in the state for the next five days. Other districts may experience clear weather with a rise in temperature.

Possibility of Light Drizzle in Some Districts Today

The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain and drizzle in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar and Pandhurna districts on Thursday.

Major Cities' Temperatures

Regarding the maximum temperatures of five major cities in the state, Jabalpur recorded the highest at 34.2 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, Ujjain 33 degrees Celsius, Bhopal 32.7 degrees Celsius, and Indore 31.1 degrees Celsius.

