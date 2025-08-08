Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Returns with ‘High Speed’, Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts

MP Weather: Monsoon activity, which had slowed down in Madhya Pradesh for several days, has picked up pace again. Satna district experienced light showers on Thursday night, followed by heavy rainfall since Friday morning. The heavy cloud cover has resulted in darkness since morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Rewa district. Similarly, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough line extends from the Himalayan foothills of Assam to Amritsar. A cyclonic circulation and low pressure system persist over the Bay of Bengal. Due to these factors, heavy rainfall is likely on Friday. Significant rainfall is expected in several areas of Baghelkhand and Bundelkhand.
Light rainfall is predicted in Niwari, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Datia, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, and Dhar.
Due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Mandakini river in Chitrakoot is rising rapidly. Although the water level is currently below the danger mark, heavy rainfall on Friday could cause the Mandakini to flood. Meanwhile, in Rewa district, continuous rainfall since Thursday night is causing the Tamas and Belan rivers' water levels to rise rapidly. The administration has issued an alert in the areas surrounding the rivers.