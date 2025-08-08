8 August 2025,

Friday

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Returns with ‘High Speed’, Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts

MP Weather: The meteorological department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

mp weather
Photo: Patrika

MP Weather: Monsoon activity, which had slowed down in Madhya Pradesh for several days, has picked up pace again. Satna district experienced light showers on Thursday night, followed by heavy rainfall since Friday morning. The heavy cloud cover has resulted in darkness since morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These 11 Districts

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Rewa district. Similarly, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh districts.

Reasons Behind the Sudden Weather Change

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough line extends from the Himalayan foothills of Assam to Amritsar. A cyclonic circulation and low pressure system persist over the Bay of Bengal. Due to these factors, heavy rainfall is likely on Friday. Significant rainfall is expected in several areas of Baghelkhand and Bundelkhand.

Light Rainfall Expected in These Districts

Light rainfall is predicted in Niwari, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Datia, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, and Dhar.

River Water Levels Rise Rapidly in Satna and Rewa

Due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Mandakini river in Chitrakoot is rising rapidly. Although the water level is currently below the danger mark, heavy rainfall on Friday could cause the Mandakini to flood. Meanwhile, in Rewa district, continuous rainfall since Thursday night is causing the Tamas and Belan rivers' water levels to rise rapidly. The administration has issued an alert in the areas surrounding the rivers.

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 03:56 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Returns with ‘High Speed’, Heavy Rainfall Predicted in 11 Districts
