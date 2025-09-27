Monsoon's Fury Returns: 'Stormy Rains' Expected September 27-30, Warning Issued

MP Weather: The monsoon has withdrawn from many parts of the state. However, the monsoon is still active in several districts. Amidst the monsoon's withdrawal from MP, a heavy rain alert has been issued for many districts. On Friday, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Balaghat, and Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram received rainfall. Pachmarhi recorded over half an inch of rain. According to the Meteorological Department's report, heavy rainfall is forecast in Madhya Pradesh for the next 3-4 days. Today, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for more than 9 districts.