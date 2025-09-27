Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Monsoon's Fury Returns: 'Stormy Rains' Expected September 27-30, Warning Issued

MP Weather: According to a report from the Meteorological Department, a warning for heavy rainfall has been issued across Madhya Pradesh for the next 3-4 days. Today, a yellow alert for heavy showers has been declared in over 9 districts.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

MP Weather Heavy Rain alert
MP weather: heavy rain alert (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather: The monsoon has withdrawn from many parts of the state. However, the monsoon is still active in several districts. Amidst the monsoon's withdrawal from MP, a heavy rain alert has been issued for many districts. On Friday, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Balaghat, and Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram received rainfall. Pachmarhi recorded over half an inch of rain. According to the Meteorological Department's report, heavy rainfall is forecast in Madhya Pradesh for the next 3-4 days. Today, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for more than 9 districts.

Heavy Rain Warning for These Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain may occur on September 27 in Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat. The remaining districts have been alerted for light rain with thunderstorms. The Meteorological Department predicts that Indore and Jabalpur divisions will receive rain for the next 3-4 days. Meanwhile, there are chances of drizzle in Bhopal.

A Trough is Passing Through the Southern Part of the State

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough is passing through the southern part of the state. Due to this, light rainfall is continuing in the districts of the lower part of the state. The activity of the trough and a low-pressure area will increase in the next 24 hours, leading to a spell of rain. Meanwhile, the monsoon will withdraw from some districts of the state.

Monsoon Has Withdrawn From Here

According to information, the monsoon has completely withdrawn from 11 districts of the state. These include Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Ratlam. Meanwhile, the monsoon has partially withdrawn from parts of Ujjain, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar.

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 11:16 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Monsoon's Fury Returns: 'Stormy Rains' Expected September 27-30, Warning Issued
