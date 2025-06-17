scriptMonsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

MP Weather: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several districts of the state. An alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for more than 45 districts of MP on Tuesday as well. The Meteorological Department has also issued a rain warning for several districts of the state on 18, 19 and 20 June.

BhopalJun 17, 2025 / 10:03 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather Monsoon 2025

MP Weather Monsoon 2025 (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather: The monsoon entered Madhya Pradesh a day later than expected, on Monday, 14 June, via Burhanpur and Khandwa. Monsoon clouds passed over Khandwa, Barwani, and Burhanpur. According to Dr. Divya Surendran, the forecast in-charge at the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will cover the entire state by 26 June, reaching Gwalior-Chambal region last. During this period, Madhya Pradesh will experience spells of thunderstorms and rain. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also possible in several districts. A thunderstorm and rain alert has been issued for more than 45 districts of MP on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has also issued a rain warning for several districts on 18, 19 and 20 June.

Rain alert for these districts today

According to the Meteorological Department (MP Weather), a rain alert with strong winds has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sehore, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori and Neemuch on Tuesday. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Understanding the systems affecting MP

Bay of Bengal: According to weather expert AK Shukla, the Bay of Bengal branch will soon become active. Last time, the monsoon entered through Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla. These systems are more effective and bring good rainfall.
Arabian Sea: This time, the monsoon arrived via the Arabian Sea branch. These monsoon clouds enter the state through Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Barwani. These systems are relatively less effective for rainfall.

Rain expected here on 18 June

According to the Meteorological Department, there is an alert for heavy rain in Anuppur, Dindori and Balaghat on 18 June. Rain is also likely in Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, and Shahdol.

Thunderstorm and rain alert for these districts on 19 June

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain on 19 June for Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Dindori.

Rain expected here on 20 June

There is an alert for very heavy rainfall in Katni on 20 June. Heavy rainfall is also possible in Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Khandwa, and Jhabua. The weather will remain clear in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Sehore. Thunderstorms and rain will continue in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and other districts of the state.

