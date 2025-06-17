Monsoon's Strong Arrival in MP: Heavy Rainfall Predicted 17-20 June; Alert Issued for Several Districts

Rain alert for these districts today According to the Meteorological Department (MP Weather), a rain alert with strong winds has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sehore, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori and Neemuch on Tuesday. Wind speeds may reach 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Understanding the systems affecting MP Bay of Bengal: According to weather expert AK Shukla, the Bay of Bengal branch will soon become active. Last time, the monsoon entered through Seoni, Balaghat, and Mandla. These systems are more effective and bring good rainfall.

Arabian Sea: This time, the monsoon arrived via the Arabian Sea branch. These monsoon clouds enter the state through Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Barwani. These systems are relatively less effective for rainfall. Rain expected here on 18 June According to the Meteorological Department, there is an alert for heavy rain in Anuppur, Dindori and Balaghat on 18 June. Rain is also likely in Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, and Shahdol.

Thunderstorm and rain alert for these districts on 19 June The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain on 19 June for Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Panna, Damoh, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Maihar, Mauganj, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Dindori.