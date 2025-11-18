MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

MP Weather: A record-breaking cold spell is currently gripping the entire state, including Bhopal. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. To provide relief to young students, collectors and district education officers have directed that schools should commence after 8:30 AM. School timings have been altered in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Even deities in temples have been adorned with woolen clothes.