Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

**MP Weather: A record-breaking cold spell is currently gripping the entire state, including the capital Bhopal. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh.**

2 min read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

IMD Alert

The weather department has issued an alert for severe cold. (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Weather: A record-breaking cold spell is currently gripping the entire state, including Bhopal. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. To provide relief to young students, collectors and district education officers have directed that schools should commence after 8:30 AM. School timings have been altered in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Even deities in temples have been adorned with woolen clothes.

84-Year-Old Cold Record Broken

Residents of the capital are facing severe hardship due to icy winds. On Monday, Bhopal broke its 84-year-old cold record. The minimum temperature dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius. Previously, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in November was 6.1 degrees Celsius in 1941. On Sunday, the city's temperature had neared this record, and on Monday, with a further drop, it reached 5.2 degrees Celsius, establishing a new record for the coldest November in the city's history.

Cold Wave Alert in 26 Districts

  • Orange Alert for Severe Cold: Bhopal, Indore, and Rajgarh.
  • Yellow Alert for Cold Wave: Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, and Shahdol.

Umaria Records 7°C, Indore 7.2°C

Other parts of the state are also experiencing intense cold this year. Besides Bhopal, Rajgarh has also recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Umaria recorded 7°C, Indore 7.2°C, and Naugaon 7.3°C. The minimum temperature in 15 districts of the state is between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius. Intense cold wave conditions are prevailing in many places, including Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, and Umaria, while some areas are experiencing a cold wave.

School Timings Changed in These Districts

  • Bhopal: All schools have been instructed to conduct classes from nursery to 8th grade after 8:30 AM.
  • Indore: Schools in the district are directed to commence from 9:00 AM starting Tuesday.
  • Gwalior: The District Education Officer has ordered that schools up to Class 5 will not start before 9:00 AM, and classes up to 12th grade will begin after 8:30 AM. This order is effective from November 20.
  • Rajgarh/Biaora: Due to the severe cold, schools from Class 1 to 8th will operate after 9:00 AM.
  • Khandwa: Schools from Class 1 to 12th in the district have been instructed to start after 8:30 AM.
  • Burhanpur: All schools are ordered to commence from 9:00 AM starting Tuesday.
  • Jhabua: All schools in the district are ordered to commence from 9:00 AM.

Rajgarh is the Coldest City in the State

  • Rajgarh: 5.00°C
  • Bhopal: 5.20°C
  • Indore: 7.20°C
  • Naugaon: 7.30°C
  • Jabalpur: 9.30°C
  • Damoh: 9.30°C
  • Khajuraho: 9.40°C
  • Gwalior: 9.80°C
  • Sagar: 10.20°C
  • Narmadapuram: 12.00°C

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

18 Nov 2025 03:32 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Government offices to introduce face attendance, ‘fake employees’ to be caught

MP news Face Attendance in government offices to caught fake employees
Bhopal

MP: High-Tech Cancer Treatment Centre to Offer Comprehensive Care

Cancer, Digital Health, AI, Cancer Early Diagnosis, AI in Healthcare, Digital Health Technology, Smartphone Health Apps, Cancer Detection with AI,
Bhopal

LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

LPG Distributors Strike
Bhopal

Cancer Cases Surge in Gas Tragedy Affected Areas, Exceeding 4,000

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

MP Railway Overbridge to be Redesigned, Work to Begin Soon

MP News
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.