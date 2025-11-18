MP Braces for Severe Cold: Intense Cold Wave Warning Issued for 26 Districts on November 18-19-20

The weather department has issued an alert for severe cold. (Photo Source: Patrika)
MP Weather: A record-breaking cold spell is currently gripping the entire state, including Bhopal. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh for the next two days. To provide relief to young students, collectors and district education officers have directed that schools should commence after 8:30 AM. School timings have been altered in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Even deities in temples have been adorned with woolen clothes.
Residents of the capital are facing severe hardship due to icy winds. On Monday, Bhopal broke its 84-year-old cold record. The minimum temperature dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius. Previously, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in November was 6.1 degrees Celsius in 1941. On Sunday, the city's temperature had neared this record, and on Monday, with a further drop, it reached 5.2 degrees Celsius, establishing a new record for the coldest November in the city's history.
Other parts of the state are also experiencing intense cold this year. Besides Bhopal, Rajgarh has also recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Umaria recorded 7°C, Indore 7.2°C, and Naugaon 7.3°C. The minimum temperature in 15 districts of the state is between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius. Intense cold wave conditions are prevailing in many places, including Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, and Umaria, while some areas are experiencing a cold wave.
