MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Electricity More Expensive Than Neighbouring States A consumer using approximately 200 units of electricity in Madhya Pradesh receives a monthly bill of around ₹1,425. Consumers in the same category pay ₹900 in Chhattisgarh and only ₹785 per month in Gujarat. This means they pay ₹500 to ₹700 less than those in MP. Consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity per month pay approximately ₹2,342 in Madhya Pradesh, while in Chhattisgarh it is around ₹1,450 and in Gujarat only ₹1,253 per month. This amounts to almost double the cost.

Umakant Panda, Secretary of the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission, stated that consumers are continuously receiving relief and facilities regarding electricity. Variations in bills may be due to local factors. The regulatory commission determines rates after hearing all parties involved.