Bhopal

MP electricity prices double those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, consumers frustrated

Despite government claims of relief for electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh (MP), monthly bills are nearly double those in neighbouring states. Questions are being raised about the transparency of electricity rates.

BhopalMay 17, 2025 / 08:56 am

Patrika Desk

Electricity Prices in MP: Consumers in Madhya Pradesh (MP), including Bhopal, are forced to pay almost double the electricity bill compared to neighbouring states like Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. This situation persists even though the government claims to provide substantial subsidies to consumers and assures no increase in electricity rates.

Electricity More Expensive Than Neighbouring States

A consumer using approximately 200 units of electricity in Madhya Pradesh receives a monthly bill of around ₹1,425. Consumers in the same category pay ₹900 in Chhattisgarh and only ₹785 per month in Gujarat. This means they pay ₹500 to ₹700 less than those in MP. Consumers who use up to 300 units of electricity per month pay approximately ₹2,342 in Madhya Pradesh, while in Chhattisgarh it is around ₹1,450 and in Gujarat only ₹1,253 per month. This amounts to almost double the cost.
Umakant Panda, Secretary of the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission, stated that consumers are continuously receiving relief and facilities regarding electricity. Variations in bills may be due to local factors. The regulatory commission determines rates after hearing all parties involved.
Consumption up to 300 units

  • Madhya Pradesh: ₹2342 bill
  • Chhattisgarh: ₹1450 bill
  • Gujarat: ₹1253 bill
Consumption up to 200 units

  • Madhya Pradesh: ₹1425 bill
  • Chhattisgarh: ₹900 bill
  • Gujarat: ₹785 bill

