Bhopal

MP Gets Another Vande Bharat Train, Linking Half a Dozen Major Cities

This Vande Bharat train will run from Khajuraho, the world-famous tourist destination in Madhya Pradesh, to Varanasi, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh.

1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Vande Bharat Express will connect half a dozen major cities

Vande Bharat Express to connect half a dozen major cities – File photo (Image: ANI)

The Railway Ministry has been generous towards Madhya Pradesh once again, granting the state another Vande Bharat Express. The new Vande Bharat train will connect six major cities across two states. The Railways has also released its schedule. This Vande Bharat train will run from Khajuraho, the world-famous tourist destination in Madhya Pradesh, to Varanasi, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed former BJP state president and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma about the new train service and sent him the approval letter. In response, MP V. D. Sharma described it as a Diwali gift for Khajuraho. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he shared a tweet thanking them for the new Vande Bharat Express.

MP V.D. Sharma had been demanding the introduction of a Vande Bharat train for the world-famous tourist spot Khajuraho for a long time. Now, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed him via letter that his proposal has been approved. He has provided MP Sharma with the details of the Khajuraho to Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, along with its schedule.

The State's 5th Vande Bharat Express

This will prove to be a significant gift for Madhya Pradesh. According to the railway's schedule, the proposed Vande Bharat will directly connect Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh with other major cities like Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot Dham, Prayagraj Chhibki, and Varanasi. This will be the state's 5th Vande Bharat Express. Currently, 4 such premium trains are operational in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the railways, the Vande Bharat will depart from Khajuraho for Varanasi at 3:20 PM. The train is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi at 11:00 PM. The train will depart from Varanasi for Khajuraho the next day at 5:25 AM and will reach Khajuraho by 1:10 PM.

