MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Madhya Pradesh High Court delivers major verdict on teacher recruitment.

BhopalMay 08, 2025 / 09:20 am

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh High Court delivers major ruling on teacher recruitment – The court has issued an interim order, raising the possibility of a special examination. The Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur issued this interim order regarding the alleged neglect of guest teachers in the teacher recruitment process. Some petitions claim that discrepancies in the experience certificates of guest teachers in the 2023-24 teacher recruitment led to many eligible teachers being excluded.

Special Examination if Petitions are Accepted

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi of the Jabalpur High Court issued the interim order. The court stated that the results of the teacher selection process will be subject to the court’s final decision on the petitions. If the petitions are accepted, the education department will have to conduct a special examination and consider the cases of the petitioners.

Issue of Experience Certificates

Priti Tripathi and 13 others from Jabalpur challenged the teacher recruitment process in a petition filed with the Jabalpur High Court.
The petition states that for the first time in the 2023-24 teacher recruitment, the Employee Selection Board made experience certificates of guest teachers a mandatory document in the application. However, officers from the districts failed to provide them in the prescribed format. This resulted in a large number of eligible teachers being deprived.

