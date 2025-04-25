MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

scriptMP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act | MP now to offer one job per family, officials told to implement | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

MP News: Finding employment remains a challenge for ordinary people. In response, the government is planning to provide employment to at least one member of each family. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav gave instructions to officials in this regard during a review meeting of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department.

BhopalApr 25, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

cm mohan yadav
MP News: Finding employment is challenging for ordinary people. In response, the government plans to provide employment to at least one family member. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed officials to this effect during a review meeting of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department on Friday. He stated that the state has immense potential for development. Every sector is full of promise; work needs to be done at the grassroots level. Through MSMEs, at least one person in every family can be provided with employment or self-employment.
With an investment of ₹55,000 crore, 17.55 lakh registered MSME units are operating in the state, providing jobs to over 92 lakh people. There are 5,300 start-ups, with more than 2,500 led by women. Investors are being given details related to the land bank, and over 1,100 plots will be available for allotment from 1 May. Departmental minister Chaitanya Kashyap was also present at the meeting. The CM instructed the department to organise a grand event on MSME Day (27 June) in Indore, followed by another in Bhopal in September.

Open Small Units in Districts, Starting with Ratlam

CM Mohan Yadav said, “Rapidly expand activities according to the circumstances and capabilities of each district. Expand entrepreneurship by connecting youth with micro-industries such as oil mills, spice-flour mills, and processing units for kodo millet, kutki and other millets. Modernise agricultural produce markets. These should include facilities for safe storage of milk, vegetables, etc., starting with Ratlam.”

State Ranked 7th in MSME Development

Madhya Pradesh is ranked 7th in the country in MSME development. The CM said, “We have to secure a top position for the state by next year.” The year 2025 is being celebrated as the Year of Industry and Employment, therefore, Industry-Employment Day will be celebrated at two-month intervals. Powerloom units will be started. Regional-level camps will be held to improve skill enhancement and technical proficiency with the help of experts.
The Tech Growth Conclave organised by the Department of Science and Technology will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on 27 April. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Siemens-EDA, Tholons, Yotta, CTRLS Data Centers, Rackbank, and Netlink will participate. These companies have given their consent. The conclave will focus on the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality industries.

CM to Hold One-on-One Discussions

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one discussions with representatives of the major companies attending the conclave. In the morning, sectoral roundtables will discuss GCC, IT, ITeS, semiconductors, drones, and AVGC-XR. Discussions will focus on partnerships. In the afternoon, there will be one-on-one meetings between the CM and industrialists.

