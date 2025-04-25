MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

With an investment of ₹55,000 crore, 17.55 lakh registered MSME units are operating in the state, providing jobs to over 92 lakh people. There are 5,300 start-ups, with more than 2,500 led by women. Investors are being given details related to the land bank, and over 1,100 plots will be available for allotment from 1 May. Departmental minister Chaitanya Kashyap was also present at the meeting. The CM instructed the department to organise a grand event on MSME Day (27 June) in Indore, followed by another in Bhopal in September.

Open Small Units in Districts, Starting with Ratlam CM Mohan Yadav said, “Rapidly expand activities according to the circumstances and capabilities of each district. Expand entrepreneurship by connecting youth with micro-industries such as oil mills, spice-flour mills, and processing units for kodo millet, kutki and other millets. Modernise agricultural produce markets. These should include facilities for safe storage of milk, vegetables, etc., starting with Ratlam.”

State Ranked 7th in MSME Development Madhya Pradesh is ranked 7th in the country in MSME development. The CM said, “We have to secure a top position for the state by next year.” The year 2025 is being celebrated as the Year of Industry and Employment, therefore, Industry-Employment Day will be celebrated at two-month intervals. Powerloom units will be started. Regional-level camps will be held to improve skill enhancement and technical proficiency with the help of experts.

The Tech Growth Conclave organised by the Department of Science and Technology will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on 27 April. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Siemens-EDA, Tholons, Yotta, CTRLS Data Centers, Rackbank, and Netlink will participate. These companies have given their consent. The conclave will focus on the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality industries.