MP Police Recruitment: 500 ASI, Subedar, Typist Posts Open

This recruitment is part of a larger initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government. Earlier this month, recruitment for 7500 police constables was also announced. In total, these two recruitments aim to fill more than 8000 positions in the police department. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has set a target of filling more than 21,000 positions in the state police force over three years. This recruitment is a significant step towards achieving that goal.