Bhopal

MP Police Recruitment: 500 ASI, Subedar, Typist Posts Open

Government Job: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced recruitment for vacant positions. This includes 500 posts for ASI, Subedar, and Typist.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Recruitment in police department. (Photo Source: Gemini)

Government Job: Good news for unemployed youth preparing for government jobs. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB) has released a notification for recruitment to a total of 500 posts in the police department. These posts include Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Subedar, and Steno/Typist. This recruitment drive aims to strengthen the state's police force. Interested candidates can apply between 3 October 2025 and 17 October 2025. The written examination will be held on 10 December 2025.

The ESB aims to fill approximately 400 ASI/Subedar positions and approximately 100 Steno/Typist positions. Candidate selection will be based on a written examination, physical efficiency test, document verification, and medical examination.

Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 3 October onwards through the Employees Selection Board's official website: www.esb.mp.gov.in

Candidates will need to pay a fee according to their category: ₹500 for the general category and ₹250 for reserved categories. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in all details during the application process, as corrections will only be allowed until 22 October.

Examination Likely to be Held in Two Shifts

The written examination will be held on 10 December 2025, likely in two shifts (morning and afternoon). The examination will include questions related to General Knowledge, Hindi, English, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Recruitment Examination Cities

The examination will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain. The ESB has uploaded the rules and regulations on its website.

Government's Comprehensive Recruitment Drive

This recruitment is part of a larger initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government. Earlier this month, recruitment for 7500 police constables was also announced. In total, these two recruitments aim to fill more than 8000 positions in the police department. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has set a target of filling more than 21,000 positions in the state police force over three years. This recruitment is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 09:48 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Police Recruitment: 500 ASI, Subedar, Typist Posts Open
