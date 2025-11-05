MP Railway Overbridge to be Redesigned, Work to Begin Soon

Work will commence after receiving approval. The budget for the third leg is currently ₹22 crore. The length of the third leg is 242 metres. A contract agency has been selected for its construction. The agency will be provided with the new design to begin the work. BHEL had planned the third leg to extend the traffic route. The plan was to start work on the Subhash Bridge's third leg in February-March 2025. Notices were issued to the Motinagar Market and residential areas for this purpose, which led to the dispute. The administration demolished approximately 150 shops, but a stay order from the High Court was issued regarding the houses. The administration could not provide a concrete response to get this stay removed. Questions were also raised about the design of the third leg. Finally, efforts are now being made to resolve this dispute.