Bhopal

MP Railway Overbridge to be Redesigned, Work to Begin Soon

MP News: The 180-degree turning design of Subhash Nagar Railway Overbridge will be changed. The PWD bridge has started the process for this.

2 min read
Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

MP News

MP News: Railway overbridge’s 180-degree turn design to be changed

MP News: Bhopal's Subhash Nagar Railway Overbridge will have its 180-degree rotating design changed. The PWD bridge has initiated the process for this. Several questions were raised regarding the third leg of the design, which featured a 'malaakar' (garland maker) style. The 500 houses in the Motinagar settlement also posed an obstacle, with the High Court issuing a stay order for them. All these issues will be resolved by redesigning the third leg. A new proposal with the revised design will be presented to senior officials within a week.

Questions Raised on the Third Leg's Design

Work will commence after receiving approval. The budget for the third leg is currently ₹22 crore. The length of the third leg is 242 metres. A contract agency has been selected for its construction. The agency will be provided with the new design to begin the work. BHEL had planned the third leg to extend the traffic route. The plan was to start work on the Subhash Bridge's third leg in February-March 2025. Notices were issued to the Motinagar Market and residential areas for this purpose, which led to the dispute. The administration demolished approximately 150 shops, but a stay order from the High Court was issued regarding the houses. The administration could not provide a concrete response to get this stay removed. Questions were also raised about the design of the third leg. Finally, efforts are now being made to resolve this dispute.

Motinagar Settlement Located Around Subhash Nagar Bridge

● The third leg of the bridge will originate from Motinagar, cross the existing 80-foot road, pass over the playground, and connect to the existing bridge. This raises the question: if the third leg is to connect to the existing ROB after crossing the 80-foot road and passing through the park, why is it necessary to remove houses or shops in Motinagar? Could the bridge have been connected directly from the government-owned vacant land on the 80-foot road, similar to the park?

Foundation Stone for Flyover at 11 Mile Square to be Laid Today

A six-lane flyover will be constructed at the 11 Mile Square on the Bhopal-Indore road. The foundation stone for this bridge, which will cost ₹31 crore, will be laid on Wednesday in the presence of Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The ceremony will take place at 10 AM. The 11 Mile Square in Khajuri is a junction of the Bhopal Bypass and the Bhopal-Indore Road. A flyover has been demanded to prevent accidents caused by high-speed vehicle collisions. The six-lane flyover will be 850 metres long and will be completed in 18 months. MPRDC has been assigned the responsibility for its construction. Service roads will also be built here.

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 09:07 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Railway Overbridge to be Redesigned, Work to Begin Soon

