MP Schools Scam: Rs 3.30 Crore Embezzled, Patrika Reveals Shocking Truth

MP News: A discrepancy of ₹3.30 crore has been uncovered in the Shramoday schools currently operating in the capital Bhopal and Indore. This payment was made to a firm and its owners who did not even serve food to the children in these two schools. When the payment was not received in the account of the actual company serving food in these schools, the company's director and others investigated and discovered that the payment had been made to the account of a different firm with a similar name. Primarily, it has come to light that crores were paid fraudulently through the collusion of the principals of both schools and some officials from the DPI. Now, officials are avoiding registering an FIR against those involved in the fraud.