MP Shivers for 11 Days Amidst Biting Cold, Experiencing Unprecedented Winter

Record cold wave in MP
Cold Wave: People are using room heaters for relief from the cold, but experts have warned of other serious health risks along with the warmth of the heater. They say that heaters cause dry air, increased allergies, breathing difficulties, and the risk of deadly gases like carbon monoxide (CO) in closed rooms. Heaters reduce the moisture in the room.
Dryness in the skin, eyes, and throat increases. Symptoms in patients with allergies and asthma worsen rapidly. According to respiratory therapy specialist Dr. Gaurav Sahu, it causes irritation in the respiratory tract. Running a heater can produce the colourless and odourless gas carbon monoxide (CO), which causes headaches, dizziness, unconsciousness, and in severe cases, can be fatal. (MP weather today)
The capital is experiencing severe cold these days. This year, the cold has set a new record in November. Usually, severe cold and cold wave conditions occur in the month of Paush, but this time, the month of Aghan is giving the feeling of Paush itself. Compared to Monday, the temperature increased by three degrees on Tuesday, reaching 8 degrees Celsius. The severe cold is visible in many areas. Children are reaching schools shivering in the morning, patients in hospitals are having to shiver in the cold, and the number of patients with cough and cold is increasing.
The temperature increased by more than three degrees on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 25.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 8.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is still 6.2 degrees below normal. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that the weather is likely to remain the same for the next two days, and temperatures may remain below 10 degrees Celsius. From November 20, the effect of northern winds is expected to decrease, and southeastern winds are expected to arrive. Due to this, the temperature may increase slightly from November 21.
In view of the cold, the administration had changed the timings of all schools and issued orders to open schools only after 8:30 AM. However, on Tuesday, this was not seen to be followed in many private schools. Most schools opened at their scheduled times, and shivering children arrived at school by bus and van in the early morning. Many parents brought their children to school in two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the severe cold. After the severe cold on Monday, the administration had changed the school timings.
The Municipal Corporation will take action against tandoors in public places, hotels, restaurants, marriage gardens, and bonfires in under-construction buildings. The National Green Tribunal has banned tandoors and bonfires to prevent air pollution. Corporation Commissioner Sanskruti Jain has instructed zonal officers and health officers to take action against those burning tandoors and bonfires. Instructions have been given to continuously monitor the use of tandoors and bonfires and to issue notices to those using them and take strict action.
In the cold, the risk of illnesses, joint pain, and digestive and respiratory problems increases among the elderly. To avoid these, it is important to maintain body temperature. Engage in regular light physical exercise. Keep drinking lukewarm water even when you don't feel thirsty. (MP weather today)
