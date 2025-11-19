MP Shivers for 11 Days Amidst Biting Cold, Experiencing Unprecedented Winter

In view of the cold, the administration had changed the timings of all schools and issued orders to open schools only after 8:30 AM. However, on Tuesday, this was not seen to be followed in many private schools. Most schools opened at their scheduled times, and shivering children arrived at school by bus and van in the early morning. Many parents brought their children to school in two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the severe cold. After the severe cold on Monday, the administration had changed the school timings.