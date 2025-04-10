MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Heavy Winds, and Rain Forecast in Next 48 Hours

The capital, Bhopal, saw a temperature of 41 degrees amidst light clouds. Ratlam, Dhar, Guna, Sagar, and Tikamgarh experienced heatwave conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, five weather systems are active in the state. Rain (Rain Alert) and strong winds are likely in the southwestern parts of the state over the next two days.

2-Day Rain Alert According to the Meteorological Department (MP Weather), a heatwave is expected in Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dhar, Jabalpur, and Mandla on 10 April. A change in weather is anticipated from 11 April, with two days of rainfall across the state. Meteorologists stated that the change in weather is due to the active trough from western Rajasthan to western Vidarbha, and the influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation. On 11 and 12 April, cloudy skies are expected across most parts of the state, with rainfall (Rain Alert) anticipated in several areas.

Fluctuations to Continue According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain volatile in the coming days. Some areas may experience rain accompanied by strong winds. There is also a possibility of hailstorms (Hailstorm) in some regions.

Rain accompanied by strong winds has increased the difficulties faced by farmers. Farmers say that rain alone wouldn’t have been a problem, but the wind is delaying the harvest. This will severely affect the crops. Vegetable crops will also suffer damage.