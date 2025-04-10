scriptMP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Heavy Winds, and Rain Forecast in Next 48 Hours | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Heavy Winds, and Rain Forecast in Next 48 Hours

MP Weather: Cyclonic winds and moisture from the Arabian Sea have altered weather conditions across the state.

BhopalApr 10, 2025 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Alert of hailstorm along with heavy thunderstorm and rain in MP

Alert of hailstorm along with heavy thunderstorm and rain in MP

MP Weather: Cyclonic winds and moisture from the Arabian Sea have altered weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, while half the state experienced a heatwave, the remaining areas received rainfall. Chhindwara and Seoni experienced half an inch of rainfall and hailstorms.
The capital, Bhopal, saw a temperature of 41 degrees amidst light clouds. Ratlam, Dhar, Guna, Sagar, and Tikamgarh experienced heatwave conditions. According to the Meteorological Department, five weather systems are active in the state. Rain (Rain Alert) and strong winds are likely in the southwestern parts of the state over the next two days.

2-Day Rain Alert

According to the Meteorological Department (MP Weather), a heatwave is expected in Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dhar, Jabalpur, and Mandla on 10 April. A change in weather is anticipated from 11 April, with two days of rainfall across the state. Meteorologists stated that the change in weather is due to the active trough from western Rajasthan to western Vidarbha, and the influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation. On 11 and 12 April, cloudy skies are expected across most parts of the state, with rainfall (Rain Alert) anticipated in several areas.

Fluctuations to Continue

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain volatile in the coming days. Some areas may experience rain accompanied by strong winds. There is also a possibility of hailstorms (Hailstorm) in some regions.
Rain accompanied by strong winds has increased the difficulties faced by farmers. Farmers say that rain alone wouldn’t have been a problem, but the wind is delaying the harvest. This will severely affect the crops. Vegetable crops will also suffer damage.

News / Bhopal / MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Heavy Winds, and Rain Forecast in Next 48 Hours

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

in 4 hours

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 4 hours

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

in 4 hours

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

in 4 hours

Latest Bhopal

Four National Highway Projects Approved in MP

News

Four National Highway Projects Approved in MP

1 week ago

12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

News

12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

1 week ago

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

News

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

1 week ago

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

News

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.