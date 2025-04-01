scriptMP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

MP weather: Wheat crops in the state are either still standing in the fields or being harvested, leaving them vulnerable to rain and hailstorms. Meanwhile, 101,836 metric tonnes of wheat at procurement centres lie exposed, at risk of damage from rain.

MP Weather: Madhya Pradesh will see a cloudy start to April. The change in weather began on Monday. Many parts of the state, including the capital, experienced cloudy skies. Bhopal also saw light rain in the late evening. According to the department, the weather is likely to remain the same for the next 3-4 days. Bhopal recorded a temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 3 degrees, while daytime temperatures in most cities ranged between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded in Narmadapuram at 39.4 degrees, Ujjain at 38.5 degrees, and Betul at 38 degrees.

Hail and Rain Alert

April 1st: Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani.

April 2nd: Indore, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram and 17 other districts.

April 3rd: Narmadapuram and 7 other districts.

April 4th: Seoni and surrounding areas.

Clouds of Crisis

Wheat crops in the state are standing or being harvested. Rain and hail (Rain Alert) could cause damage. Meanwhile, 101,836 metric tonnes of wheat are stored in the open at procurement centres. There is a risk of this wheat getting wet (Hailstorm). Slow transportation could also lead to losses.

