MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

Hail and Rain Alert April 1st: Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani. April 2nd: Indore, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram and 17 other districts. April 3rd: Narmadapuram and 7 other districts. April 4th: Seoni and surrounding areas.

Clouds of Crisis Wheat crops in the state are standing or being harvested. Rain and hail (Rain Alert) could cause damage. Meanwhile, 101,836 metric tonnes of wheat are stored in the open at procurement centres. There is a risk of this wheat getting wet (Hailstorm). Slow transportation could also lead to losses.