Bhopal

MP’s biggest ₹1,052 crore flyover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate

The construction of Madhya Pradesh's biggest flyover has been completed. The flyover, located in Jabalpur, has an official inauguration date set.

Bhopal

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 09, 2025

Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate MP's biggest Jabalpur flyover
Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate MP's biggest Jabalpur flyover- image patrika

The construction of Madhya Pradesh's largest flyover is complete. The official inauguration of the flyover in Jabalpur has been scheduled, with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, set to attend. Although the flyover was completed months ago, its inauguration was delayed due to internal BJP politics. Congress had even staged protests against the delay. The BJP and the state government have now announced the official inauguration date.

Madhya Pradesh's Public Works Minister, Rakesh Singh, recently met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to formally invite him to the inauguration. Mr. Gadkari has accepted the invitation.

Flyover Inauguration on 23 August

Following the confirmation from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the flyover will be inaugurated on 23 August. The inauguration ceremony in Jabalpur will be attended by Mr. Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav.

This Jabalpur flyover sets a new standard for modern infrastructure in the state. It has significantly eased traffic congestion in the city. The 6.855-kilometre-long flyover connects the old and new areas of Jabalpur. The elevated corridor was constructed at a cost of ₹1052 crore.

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 09:13 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP’s biggest ₹1,052 crore flyover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate
