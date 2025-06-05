scriptMP's First Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge to Connect Three States via Expressway | Latest News | Patrika News
MP's First Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge to Connect Three States via Expressway

Madhya Pradesh’s first six-lane cable-stayed bridge over the Chambal river has been approved by the central ministry. The bridge, a revised version of one already proposed on an 88.40 km long greenfield expressway, will begin construction in November.

BhopalJun 05, 2025 / 02:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Bridge Over Chambal River

Bridge Over Chambal River (Source: X)

Madhya Pradesh’s First Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge Over Chambal River: Madhya Pradesh is set to get its first six-lane cable-stayed bridge soon. This bridge will be constructed on an expressway connecting Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh. The 600-meter-long cable-stayed bridge (Cable Stayed Bridge over Chambal river) will be built over the Chambal River, connecting Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This bridge, supported by cables on two massive pillars, will be constructed in the National Chambal Sanctuary (National Chambal Sanctuary) area. Notably, this bridge will be a replica of the Naini Cable Stayed Bridge in Uttar Pradesh.

Revised Design of the Previously Proposed Bridge

The design of a bridge already proposed on the 88.40 km long greenfield expressway has been modified to construct MP’s first six-lane cable-stayed bridge. The Union Ministry of Transport has decided to build this six-lane cable-stayed bridge between Rajasthan and MP.

Bridge to be Constructed in the National Chambal Sanctuary

This six-lane cable-stayed bridge will extend for one kilometre within the sanctuary area of Madhya Pradesh and will pass through the eco-sensitive zone for two kilometres. The NOC for constructing the expressway has already been obtained.

Highway Approval Received

In Rajasthan too, the bridge will extend for one kilometre within the sanctuary boundary, and NOC has been received for the highway within the approximately 9 km protected area.

In the Shanishchara area of Morena, MP, the expressway will also pass through approximately 1.5 kilometres of forest area. ₹1.5 crore has been paid to the forest department as compensation.

Will Resemble the Naini Cable Stayed Bridge in Prayagraj

Madhya Pradesh’s first six-lane cable-stayed bridge will look exactly like the Naini Cable Stayed Bridge in Uttar Pradesh. The only difference will be the absence of decorative lighting, unlike the Naini bridge. Since the area falls within a sanctuary, lighting will not be installed.

NOC Granted by the Central Ministry and Wildlife Advisory Board

The tender process for the construction of the greenfield expressway from Agra to Gwalior has been completed. The construction of the super-structure of the six-lane cable-stayed bridge is proposed on this expressway. According to NHAl manager Prashant Meena, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Wildlife Advisory Board granted the NOC three days ago. Now, the work on the expressway and the six-lane cable-stayed bridge can begin by November 2025.

What is a Cable-Stayed Bridge?

In a cable-stayed bridge, cables are used to connect the bridge deck to the towers. These cables pull the entire weight of the bridge upwards, while they are also supported by massive pillars from below, making them strong. They are called cable-stayed bridges because of the use of cables.

Features of a Cable-Stayed Bridge

The biggest advantage of such bridges is their stable structure. They are resistant to natural calamities like strong winds or earthquakes and do not break easily.

The cables used in the construction of cable-stayed bridges give the bridge a strong structure and enable it to withstand heavy loads.
Even considering the construction cost, these bridges are a worthwhile investment compared to other types of bridges. Their success is particularly significant for long-distance bridges.

The design of cable-stayed bridges makes them unique. Cities with such bridges often become prominent tourist destinations and centres of development.

