Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

MP News: Madhya Pradesh’s second soundproof corridor has been completed in the Ratapani Sanctuary in Raisen district. Now, the thrilling 12 km highway journey will be completed in 10 minutes instead of half an hour.

BhopalMay 27, 2025 / 09:37 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: Following the Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni, India’s second soundproof corridor is ready in the Soundproof Corridor in Ratapani Sanctuary of Raisen. The journey across the roughly 12 km highway amidst dense forests is quite thrilling. Seven underpasses have been constructed for wildlife on the highway. Lush green forests surround the area, and there are 3-meter-high boundary walls on either side of the road. It is completely sound and lightproof.

Wildlife Convenience

The construction of this corridor in the Ratapaani Tiger Reserve has provided significant relief to wildlife. Wildlife can now move from one side of the forest to the other via the underpasses. Vehicles travel above the corridor.

Now a 30-Minute Journey Completed in 10 Minutes

Devansh, Project Director of NHAI, says that the corridor road is 18 meters wide. Previously, the 12 km journey took half an hour. Now, the distance is covered in just 10 minutes.

Noise Barriers Installed in Boundary Wall

The corridor has five large and two small underpasses. Noise barriers have been installed to reduce vehicle noise. Insulation material has been used. Polycarbonate sheets are used for the noise barriers.

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

