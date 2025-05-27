Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Wildlife Convenience The construction of this corridor in the Ratapaani Tiger Reserve has provided significant relief to wildlife. Wildlife can now move from one side of the forest to the other via the underpasses. Vehicles travel above the corridor.

Now a 30-Minute Journey Completed in 10 Minutes Devansh, Project Director of NHAI, says that the corridor road is 18 meters wide. Previously, the 12 km journey took half an hour. Now, the distance is covered in just 10 minutes.