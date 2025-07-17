Municipal Corporation Hikes Public Toilet Fee to ₹10

MP News: In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, using public toilets has become more expensive. The fee for using the toilet and bathing facilities has increased from ₹6 to ₹10. This is happening despite the city's already insufficient number of public toilets, considering its population of 2.4 million. The corporation has recently proposed building new toilets. Currently, the city only has 43% of the required number of public toilets and urinals. This shortage causes significant inconvenience, particularly for women.
Currently, Bhopal has 218 public toilets, community toilets, and urinals. However, an additional 150 urinals and 140 public toilets (a total of 290) are needed. The Municipal Council has approved this proposal.
The Municipal Improvement Committee (MIC) meeting decided to develop new immersion ghats (places for religious immersion) in Neelbad, Sanjeev Nagar, Malikhedi, and Prempura, including the Barkatullah University campus. Approximately ₹250.8 million will be allocated for this project. The corporation identified these locations after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed restrictions on traditional immersion ghats.
Approval has been granted to invite tenders worth ₹141.1 million to complete the balance work on a residential and commercial complex in Samradha village under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme). Messrs Askan Infratech Private Limited has been granted an extension until 31 December to complete the Kalkheda project.
Twenty-six allottees have been approved for Non-Slum EWS housing in the Bhour, Kalkheda, Bagmugaliya Phase-1, Hinautiya Alam, and Raslakhedi projects. Furthermore, Messrs Sai Construction has been given an extension until 15 December to complete the Alam Nagar project, and Messrs Paradise has been granted an extension until 31 December to complete the Raslakhedi project.