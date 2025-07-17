Municipal Corporation Hikes Public Toilet Fee to ₹10

MP News: In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, using public toilets has become more expensive. The fee for using the toilet and bathing facilities has increased from ₹6 to ₹10. This is happening despite the city's already insufficient number of public toilets, considering its population of 2.4 million. The corporation has recently proposed building new toilets. Currently, the city only has 43% of the required number of public toilets and urinals. This shortage causes significant inconvenience, particularly for women.