17 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhopal

Municipal Corporation Hikes Public Toilet Fee to ₹10

MP News: The corporation has recently proposed the construction of new toilets. The city currently has only 43% of the required number of public toilets and urinals.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Photo Source: Patrika
Photo Source: Patrika

MP News: In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, using public toilets has become more expensive. The fee for using the toilet and bathing facilities has increased from ₹6 to ₹10. This is happening despite the city's already insufficient number of public toilets, considering its population of 2.4 million. The corporation has recently proposed building new toilets. Currently, the city only has 43% of the required number of public toilets and urinals. This shortage causes significant inconvenience, particularly for women.

Currently, Bhopal has 218 public toilets, community toilets, and urinals. However, an additional 150 urinals and 140 public toilets (a total of 290) are needed. The Municipal Council has approved this proposal.

Crores to be Spent on Developing Immersion Ghats

The Municipal Improvement Committee (MIC) meeting decided to develop new immersion ghats (places for religious immersion) in Neelbad, Sanjeev Nagar, Malikhedi, and Prempura, including the Barkatullah University campus. Approximately ₹250.8 million will be allocated for this project. The corporation identified these locations after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed restrictions on traditional immersion ghats.

Tenders for PM Awas Yojana

Approval has been granted to invite tenders worth ₹141.1 million to complete the balance work on a residential and commercial complex in Samradha village under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme). Messrs Askan Infratech Private Limited has been granted an extension until 31 December to complete the Kalkheda project.

Twenty-six allottees have been approved for Non-Slum EWS housing in the Bhour, Kalkheda, Bagmugaliya Phase-1, Hinautiya Alam, and Raslakhedi projects. Furthermore, Messrs Sai Construction has been given an extension until 15 December to complete the Alam Nagar project, and Messrs Paradise has been granted an extension until 31 December to complete the Raslakhedi project.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 12:32 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Municipal Corporation Hikes Public Toilet Fee to ₹10
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.