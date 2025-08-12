12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Bhopal

Over 200 Buildings Monitored by Drones in MP

MP News: The corporation has deployed more than 200 high-tech drones at construction sites this past week...

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Drone
Representative Image (Image Source- Indian Defence Research Wing website)

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation, responsible for constructing buildings for government schools, hospitals, and offices, is embracing high-tech solutions. In addition to deploying site engineers for on-site inspections to monitor the quality of construction work, headquarters officials are now using drones for surveillance.

Over 200 construction sites have been equipped with high-tech drones this past week. These drones provide live updates on the progress of work at each site. This technology is being used to improve the quality of construction work and provide ongoing monitoring.

Securing More Projects from Other States

The Corporation is also preparing a proposal for the government to identify projects that can be undertaken by the Corporation, ensuring consistent quality and a steady flow of work. Senior management is also emphasising increased participation in construction projects. This will accelerate the progress of government projects and improve quality by consolidating work with a single agency. The benefits will accrue to both the government and the public. Corporation officials are contacting various departments to facilitate this.

Drone Surveillance to Compensate for Manpower Shortage

Managing Director of the Corporation, Siby Chakravarty, stated that they are currently facing a significant shortage of manpower, and the existing workforce lacks complete technical proficiency. Efforts are underway to train them. Until this shortage is addressed, drones are being used to supplement site monitoring. The Corporation claims that the status of ongoing projects within the state is better compared to other agencies. The Corporation undertakes construction and infrastructural work for government agencies and undertakings.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 03:44 pm

