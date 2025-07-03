scriptOver 200 Houses, Shops to be Demolished for Bhopal Metro Project | Latest News | Patrika News
Over 200 Houses, Shops to be Demolished for Bhopal Metro Project

MP News: The Bhogdha bridge has emerged as a major challenge for the metro train project. Over 200 old houses and shops in and around the area will be demolished. The Bhogdha bridge is slated to be the interchange junction for the Blue and Orange lines.

BhopalJul 03, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Bulldozers houses shops will be demolishe टूटेंगे 200 से ज्यादा मकान-दुकान

houses shops will be demolishe (Photo: Patrika)

MP News: The Pul Bogda bridge in Bhopal has emerged as a major challenge for the metro train project. Over 200 historic houses and shops, including a sawmill, will be demolished in the area. The Pul Bogda bridge is to be the interchange junction for the Blue and Orange lines. Preliminary work has begun, and the area has been closed off; however, work cannot fully commence until the land is cleared. Experts estimate that if work begins now, the three-tier junction will take two years to complete.

230 Structures to be Removed; Action Limited to Notices

The project involves clearing the land at Pul Bogda by removing 230 structures for the Blue and Orange lines. This includes work on the interchange junction and related lines. The Blue line track will be built on the existing railway line. The Orange line will run over the Blue line track. A total of three railway lines will intersect here.

These Structures are Hindering the Metro Project

  1. 7 residential structures
2. 141 commercial structures

3. 81 residential and commercial structures

4. 19 public sector structures

5. 230 structures in total are obstructing the project

