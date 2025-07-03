Over 200 Houses, Shops to be Demolished for Bhopal Metro Project

230 Structures to be Removed; Action Limited to Notices The project involves clearing the land at Pul Bogda by removing 230 structures for the Blue and Orange lines. This includes work on the interchange junction and related lines. The Blue line track will be built on the existing railway line. The Orange line will run over the Blue line track. A total of three railway lines will intersect here.
These Structures are Hindering the Metro Project
- 7 residential structures
2. 141 commercial structures 3. 81 residential and commercial structures 4. 19 public sector structures 5. 230 structures in total are obstructing the project