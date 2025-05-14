Parking Lots Planned Within 5km of Bhopal Metro Stations

The Necessity Commuters face a significant challenge with the upcoming Bhopal Metro (Bhopal Metro). Due to the city’s weak public transport system, people heavily rely on private vehicles for commuting to markets and offices. The availability of parking within 500 meters of the stations will incentivise metro usage. MD S. Krishna Chaitanya stated that they continuously work on a multi-modal transport system. Planning is already underway to bring commuters to the metro stations. Notably, the commercial run of the metro, i.e., operations with passengers, is scheduled to commence in August 2025. In Bhopal, a 6.22 km line with eight stations is nearly ready.

Situational Overview ● Parking facilities will be developed in Shaktinagar and Saketnagar for the Bhopal Metro (Bhopal Metro) station. ● Similarly, parking for the Alkapuri station will be located towards Shaktinagar. ● Parking for the DRM Office station will be identified in the Railway Colony and surrounding areas.

● For Rani Kamlapati station, parking will be arranged near the existing railway parking, along with areas near Number Seven Arera Colony or the Mansarovar Complex. ● Parking for the Pragati station will be located in the Sargam Talkies area of MP Nagar.

● Parking spaces will be allocated in multi-level parking for Board Office employees. The possibility of opening an underground parking towards Jyoti is also being explored. ● Parking for the Kendriya Vidyalaya station will be arranged towards the depot in Arera Hills and Subhash Nagar.