scriptParking Lots Planned Within 5km of Bhopal Metro Stations | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bhopal

Parking Lots Planned Within 5km of Bhopal Metro Stations

MP News: With the upcoming metro train stations, the question of vehicle parking is being addressed. Authorities are currently searching for suitable parking areas near each station. These parking lots will be located within a 500-meter radius of the respective stations.

BhopalMay 14, 2025 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

Parking built within 5 km radius of metro station

Parking built within 5 km radius of metro station

MP News: Planning is underway to identify parking spaces near Bhopal Metro train stations to accommodate commuters arriving by private vehicles. These parking areas will be located within a 500-meter radius of each station. A concrete plan is expected by the end of this month. This initiative aims to encourage the use of the metro by providing convenient parking options for commuters. The state government has instructed the Metro Rail Corporation to include these parking facilities as part of the comprehensive mobility plan.

The Necessity

Commuters face a significant challenge with the upcoming Bhopal Metro (Bhopal Metro). Due to the city’s weak public transport system, people heavily rely on private vehicles for commuting to markets and offices. The availability of parking within 500 meters of the stations will incentivise metro usage. MD S. Krishna Chaitanya stated that they continuously work on a multi-modal transport system. Planning is already underway to bring commuters to the metro stations. Notably, the commercial run of the metro, i.e., operations with passengers, is scheduled to commence in August 2025. In Bhopal, a 6.22 km line with eight stations is nearly ready.

Situational Overview

● Parking facilities will be developed in Shaktinagar and Saketnagar for the Bhopal Metro (Bhopal Metro) station.

● Similarly, parking for the Alkapuri station will be located towards Shaktinagar.

● Parking for the DRM Office station will be identified in the Railway Colony and surrounding areas.
● For Rani Kamlapati station, parking will be arranged near the existing railway parking, along with areas near Number Seven Arera Colony or the Mansarovar Complex.

● Parking for the Pragati station will be located in the Sargam Talkies area of MP Nagar.
● Parking spaces will be allocated in multi-level parking for Board Office employees. The possibility of opening an underground parking towards Jyoti is also being explored.

● Parking for the Kendriya Vidyalaya station will be arranged towards the depot in Arera Hills and Subhash Nagar.

News / Bhopal / Parking Lots Planned Within 5km of Bhopal Metro Stations

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: Sukhoi-30MKI's Triumphant Strike on Three Pakistani Airbases

in 3 hours

MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

Indore

MP Pensioners to Receive Arrears with Interest: High Court Ruling

in 3 hours

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

National News

Pakistan, Take Note: S-400 Air Defence System Remains Intact, PM Modi Exposes False Claim

13 hours ago

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

Cricket News

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

in 4 hours

Latest Bhopal

Bhopal Horror: School Bus Rams 8 Vehicles, Runs Over 12, One Dead

News

Bhopal Horror: School Bus Rams 8 Vehicles, Runs Over 12, One Dead

2 days ago

MP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts

News

MP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts

2 days ago

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

News

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

2 days ago

Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

News

Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

4 days ago

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.