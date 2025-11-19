Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

PM Modi could be the first passenger on Bhopal Metro, inauguration soon

Bhopal Metro: The commercial run of the metro will begin soon after receiving the green signal from New Delhi.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

Bhopal Metro: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, crucial for the commercial run of the metro in Bhopal, may submit its report to the Metro Corporation this week.

After everything is deemed 'OK', the report will be given to the state government. The commercial run of the metro will commence after receiving the green signal from New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it. He may also become the first passenger of the Bhopal Metro. He had virtually inaugurated the Indore Metro on May 31. The CMRS had arrived in Bhopal on November 12.

Now Just Waiting for the Report

Over the next 3 days, November 13, 14, and 15, the team inspected everything from the depot to the tracks and the train. Along with Commissioner Nilabhra Sengupta, the team examined even the nuts and bolts of the metro. Following this, the team returned.

Now, the wait is for the report. Metro officials state that all necessary work for the commercial run of the metro, as per CMRS standards, has been completed. Some work at the stations remains, but it will not affect the commercial run. Therefore, it is expected that the CMRS report will be 'OK'.

These Sections Were Inspected

- Inspection of maintenance standards.
- Review of train testing documents and operations control centre.
- Testing of power supply and third rail system.
- Automatic train control, ATS/ATP system.
- Emergency braking, interlocking.
- Fire safety, passenger amenities, and station management were also inspected.

Published on:

19 Nov 2025 01:13 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / PM Modi could be the first passenger on Bhopal Metro, inauguration soon

