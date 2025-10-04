Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Post-Monsoon to Wreak More Havoc, Heavy Rainfall Expected Within 24 Hours, Warning Issued

MP Weather: Heavy rainfall has been warned for several districts of the state. Up to four and a half inches of rain can be expected within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the capital Bhopal is estimated to receive continuous downpours for the next 5 days.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Heavy Rain Alert

Heavy rain warning (Photo-ANI)

MP Weather: Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since the beginning of October. Before its departure, the monsoon is favouring the eastern parts of the state. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts. On Saturday, there is a heavy rain alert for 4 districts, where up to 4.5 inches of rain is expected within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the capital city, Bhopal, is forecast to receive heavy rain for the next 5 days.

Heavy Rain in These Districts Today

According to meteorologist Abhijit Chakraborty, a deep low-pressure system is currently active in the Bay of Bengal. Simultaneously, a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation is active in the upper atmosphere over the central part of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the combined effect of these three weather systems, the state is witnessing a spell of rain. Its impact will be visible for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli, predicting up to 4.5 inches of rainfall within the next 24 hours.

Rain in Bhopal for the Next 5 Days

The weather in the capital city, Bhopal, and its surrounding areas is set to change once again. On Friday, the day was marked by a game of hide-and-seek between the sun and the clouds. The maximum temperature recorded was 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 23.6 degrees Celsius. Residents of the city, troubled by the humid heat, are now likely to find relief. According to the Meteorological Department, post-monsoon showers are expected in the capital. Changes in the weather will begin from Saturday, and light showers may occur in some parts of the Bhopal district for the next five days.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 09:26 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Post-Monsoon to Wreak More Havoc, Heavy Rainfall Expected Within 24 Hours, Warning Issued

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test, Exam in January, Know Details

MP SET 2025
Education News

MP Police Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended, Now Apply Until This Date

Education News

51 Services Go Faceless, Get ‘Driving Licence’, RC and NOC At Home

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

Bhopal May Develop Over 70 Sports Centres Under Flyovers on Surat's Model

Bhopal

Helmet Mandatory for Public and Police Alike, Licence Cancellation for Violators

Helmet Wearing Mandatory Order
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.