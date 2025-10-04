Post-Monsoon to Wreak More Havoc, Heavy Rainfall Expected Within 24 Hours, Warning Issued

Heavy rain warning (Photo-ANI)
MP Weather: Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since the beginning of October. Before its departure, the monsoon is favouring the eastern parts of the state. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for several districts. On Saturday, there is a heavy rain alert for 4 districts, where up to 4.5 inches of rain is expected within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the capital city, Bhopal, is forecast to receive heavy rain for the next 5 days.
According to meteorologist Abhijit Chakraborty, a deep low-pressure system is currently active in the Bay of Bengal. Simultaneously, a low-pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea. Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation is active in the upper atmosphere over the central part of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the combined effect of these three weather systems, the state is witnessing a spell of rain. Its impact will be visible for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli, predicting up to 4.5 inches of rainfall within the next 24 hours.
The weather in the capital city, Bhopal, and its surrounding areas is set to change once again. On Friday, the day was marked by a game of hide-and-seek between the sun and the clouds. The maximum temperature recorded was 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 23.6 degrees Celsius. Residents of the city, troubled by the humid heat, are now likely to find relief. According to the Meteorological Department, post-monsoon showers are expected in the capital. Changes in the weather will begin from Saturday, and light showers may occur in some parts of the Bhopal district for the next five days.
