Post-Monsoon to Wreak More Havoc, Heavy Rainfall Expected Within 24 Hours, Warning Issued

The weather in the capital city, Bhopal, and its surrounding areas is set to change once again. On Friday, the day was marked by a game of hide-and-seek between the sun and the clouds. The maximum temperature recorded was 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 23.6 degrees Celsius. Residents of the city, troubled by the humid heat, are now likely to find relief. According to the Meteorological Department, post-monsoon showers are expected in the capital. Changes in the weather will begin from Saturday, and light showers may occur in some parts of the Bhopal district for the next five days.