Bhopal

Power Cuts in MP to Trigger Official Accountability: Commission Issues New Formula

Consumers across Madhya Pradesh, including the capital, will receive significant relief from power cuts. The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued a new formula for power cuts, and action will be taken against companies that fail to comply.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

MP Electricity power cut
MP electricity power cut (Photo: Social Media)

MP Power Cuts: Electricity consumers will now get relief from longer and more frequent power cuts. The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued orders specifying a maximum of 5 cuts or 5 hours of cuts per month in divisional headquarters and industrial areas. For district headquarters, this will be a maximum of 25 cuts or 15 hours per month. The order, issued by technical member Prashant Chaturvedi and acting chairman Gopal Shrivastava, also provides the formula for the System Average Frequency and Duration Index. Companies will use this to calculate the cuts.

Unclear Consequences of Non-Compliance

However, under the Electricity Right of Consumer Rules 2020, there is a limit of 90 cuts or 60 hours of cuts in a year. Significantly, the order does not specify what action will be taken against power companies for violating the order.

Monitoring Through Two Systems

The number and duration of power cuts will be measured using the formulas for the System Average Interaction Frequency Index and the System Average Interaction Duration Index. This works on a per-consumer basis. The System Average Interaction Frequency Index measures the number of power cuts per consumer annually. The System Average Interaction Duration Index measures the total duration of cuts per consumer annually. For example, if there are 100,000 consumers and two million cuts, it will be considered two cuts per consumer. That is, the cuts will be determined on a per-consumer basis. The hours of cuts will be assessed similarly.

Capital City to be Freed from this Situation

Power cuts are nothing new in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal alone, on 22 August, the company carried out a power cut from the Neelbad sub-station from 11 am to 3 pm, leaving 36 neighbourhoods and colonies in darkness. On 22 July, a cut was imposed from 10 am to 4 pm in 69 areas including Kolar and Misrod. Now, following the Regulatory Commission's order, there will be relief from such situations.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 02:56 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Power Cuts in MP to Trigger Official Accountability: Commission Issues New Formula
