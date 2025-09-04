Power Cuts in MP to Trigger Official Accountability: Commission Issues New Formula

The number and duration of power cuts will be measured using the formulas for the System Average Interaction Frequency Index and the System Average Interaction Duration Index. This works on a per-consumer basis. The System Average Interaction Frequency Index measures the number of power cuts per consumer annually. The System Average Interaction Duration Index measures the total duration of cuts per consumer annually. For example, if there are 100,000 consumers and two million cuts, it will be considered two cuts per consumer. That is, the cuts will be determined on a per-consumer basis. The hours of cuts will be assessed similarly.