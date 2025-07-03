Power Theft to Invite FIR and Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh, ‘Electricity Police Stations’ to Act

These police stations will provide security to personnel during checking campaigns, conduct surprise inspections, maintain case diaries, and register FIRs against offenders under the Electricity Act. They will also monitor court proceedings to ensure the protection of DISCOM assets and recovery of outstanding dues.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has given his in-principle approval for these stations during a review of the Energy Department. Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting. Pre-paid Meters for Government Offices The meeting also revealed that the installation of pre-paid meters in government offices will commence from 15 August. This initiative aims to resolve the issue of pending electricity bills in these offices.