Power Theft to Invite FIR and Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh, 'Electricity Police Stations' to Act

Power Theft: In Madhya Pradesh, stealing electricity will now be considered a crime. Six major cities in MP, including Bhopal and Indore, are establishing dedicated police stations to tackle electricity theft. Police teams will conduct surprise inspections.

Jul 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

Power Theft Alert: Dedicated police stations to tackle electricity theft will soon be established across Madhya Pradesh, starting in six major cities: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Rewa. Subsequently, these stations will be set up in other cities as well.
These police stations will provide security to personnel during checking campaigns, conduct surprise inspections, maintain case diaries, and register FIRs against offenders under the Electricity Act. They will also monitor court proceedings to ensure the protection of DISCOM assets and recovery of outstanding dues.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has given his in-principle approval for these stations during a review of the Energy Department. Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting.

Pre-paid Meters for Government Offices

The meeting also revealed that the installation of pre-paid meters in government offices will commence from 15 August. This initiative aims to resolve the issue of pending electricity bills in these offices.

Smart Meters to Reduce Electricity Costs by 20%

The CM also stated that electricity should be available at affordable rates. He highlighted the benefits of the smart meter model, advocating for its installation in all homes for the benefit of consumers. This, he said, will result in a 20% reduction in electricity costs. The CM further explained that smart meters allow consumers to estimate their consumption, manage energy usage efficiently, and minimise their electricity bills.

