Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

Information Provided by Umang Singhar Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Umang Singhar shared this information with the media on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Sanjay Kamle and media department head Mukesh Nayakwere also present.

Singhar said, “This campaign, launched under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, will further empower the Congress at the grassroots level. This initiative will serve as a means to reconnect youth, farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged sections of society with the Congress. Under the campaign, extensive discussions will be held with observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee, the Pradesh Working Committee, the Political Affairs Committee, and all district presidents. The objective is to strengthen the organisational structure and formulate a clear strategy.”