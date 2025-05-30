scriptRahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June | Rahul Gandhi&#39;s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June | Latest News | Patrika News
Rahul Gandhi’s 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Rahul Gandhi will launch the Congress’s ‘Sangathan Srjan Abhiyan’. He will interact with officials, MLAs, and workers to strengthen the organisation.

BhopalMay 30, 2025 / 09:05 am

Patrika Desk

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal on 3 June.

Rahul Gandhi MP Visit: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will arrive in Bhopal on 3 June. He will launch the ‘Sangathan Srjan Abhiyan’. During his approximately seven-hour visit, he will hold meetings with party officials, MLAs, and workers.

Information Provided by Umang Singhar

Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Umang Singhar shared this information with the media on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Sanjay Kamle and media department head Mukesh Nayakwere also present.
Singhar said, “This campaign, launched under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, will further empower the Congress at the grassroots level. This initiative will serve as a means to reconnect youth, farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged sections of society with the Congress. Under the campaign, extensive discussions will be held with observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee, the Pradesh Working Committee, the Political Affairs Committee, and all district presidents. The objective is to strengthen the organisational structure and formulate a clear strategy.”

Complete Schedule of the Visit

  • 11 AM to 12 PM: Meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at the Pradesh Congress office.
  • 12 PM to 12:30 PM: Meeting with MLAs.
  • 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM: Meeting with observers and in-charges.
  • 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM: Reserved time.
  • 2:30 PM to 4 PM: AICC delegates, PCC delegates, district presidents, and block presidents’ convention at Ravindra Bhavan.

News / Bhopal / Rahul Gandhi's 7-hour Madhya Pradesh visit on 3 June

