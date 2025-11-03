Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

Thousands of passengers to Rajasthan hit hard as 200 sleeper buses go off road, here’s why

MP News: Indefinite strike by bus operators continues in Rajasthan, 200 AC and non-AC sleeper buses travel from MP to Rajasthan daily, thousands of passengers inconvenienced due to bus suspension.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

MP News

MP News: 200 Sleeper Buses Halted in MP Government Service, 8–10 Thousand Passengers to Rajasthan Face Trouble (Photo: Social Media)

MP News: The indefinite strike by bus operators in Rajasthan has now increased the difficulties for thousands of passengers travelling from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan by bus. In fact, about 200 AC and non-AC sleeper buses from several cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Sagar, travel to cities like Jaipur, Kota, and Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Around 8,000 to 10,000 people from the state travel daily on these buses.

Movement of these buses has completely stopped since the strike

The movement of these buses has completely stopped since the strike by bus operators in Rajasthan. This is now causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by bus. It is noteworthy that a decision was taken at a meeting of the All India Tourist Permit Bus Operators in Jaipur that buses will not run indefinitely from 12 AM on October 31.

Thousands of passengers travel from these cities in the state

The maximum number of passengers travel to Rajasthan primarily from Bhopal and Indore. 24 buses travel from Bhopal to Rajasthan daily. Of these, 12 are AC sleeper buses and 12 are non-AC sleepers. Similarly, about 20 vehicles come to Bhopal from Rajasthan daily. Along with this, 24 buses also go from Indore. Similarly, buses travel from other cities like Jabalpur, Sagar, Alirajpur, Sheopur, etc., to cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Baran, Karauli, Udaipur, etc.

Had to take a taxi for Khatu Shyam

Jitendra Kumar and four other people, who were going from Bhopal to visit Khatu Shyam in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, had to change their plans. Jitendra said that he visits Khatu Shyam every two months. Now, due to the absence of buses, the plan had to be cancelled. All trains are showing waiting lists, so now we have to resort to private taxis.

200 sleeper buses travel from MP to Rajasthan every day

About 200 buses travel from various cities in the state to Rajasthan daily. Currently, buses are not running due to the strike. The decision on when this service will resume will be taken by the organisation, but it is unjust to take action against buses that have already received fitness certification twice.

Govind Sharma, President, Prime Route Bus Owners Association

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 01:43 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Thousands of passengers to Rajasthan hit hard as 200 sleeper buses go off road, here's why

