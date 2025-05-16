Retirement Age for Teachers and Doctors to Increase in Madhya Pradesh

11 New Ayurvedic Colleges to Open The government is also establishing 11 new Ayurvedic colleges. Five of these are expected to commence next year. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced this at the Ayurveda Mahotsav in the capital in January 2025. The proposal had been pending due to financial objections. It’s worth noting that this proposal has been pending at the government level for over five years.

Demand for 65-Year Retirement Age The retirement age for faculty in medical colleges, higher education, technical education, and veterinary education colleges is already 65 years. Therefore, AYUSH college teachers and doctors have been demanding a similar increase in their retirement age. In health department hospitals, the retirement age for doctors has already been increased from 62 to 65 years due to a shortage of doctors.