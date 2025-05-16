scriptRetirement Age for Teachers and Doctors to Increase in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Retirement Age for Teachers and Doctors to Increase in Madhya Pradesh

The AYUSH department has submitted a proposal to the cabinet. This amendment will come into effect once approved by the cabinet.

BhopalMay 16, 2025 / 11:15 am

Patrika Desk

CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav

In Madhya Pradesh, the retirement age for teachers and doctors in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) colleges will be increased to 65 years, aligning with the retirement age of allopathic doctors. The AYUSH department has submitted a proposal to the cabinet. This amendment will come into effect once approved by the cabinet. This decision addresses the shortage of AYUSH doctors, as 15-20 doctors retire annually, while recruitment hasn’t kept pace.

11 New Ayurvedic Colleges to Open

The government is also establishing 11 new Ayurvedic colleges. Five of these are expected to commence next year. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced this at the Ayurveda Mahotsav in the capital in January 2025. The proposal had been pending due to financial objections. It’s worth noting that this proposal has been pending at the government level for over five years.

Demand for 65-Year Retirement Age

The retirement age for faculty in medical colleges, higher education, technical education, and veterinary education colleges is already 65 years. Therefore, AYUSH college teachers and doctors have been demanding a similar increase in their retirement age. In health department hospitals, the retirement age for doctors has already been increased from 62 to 65 years due to a shortage of doctors.

