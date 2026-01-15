Road Accident Bhopal: 5 Dead, 12 Critically Injured in Head-on Collision

According to information, all the deceased are said to be residents of Sironj in Vidisha district. All the deceased are reported to be from the same family. It has also come to light that, due to Makar Sankranti, the family was travelling in a loading vehicle to Hoshangabad for a holy bath. As soon as the loading vehicle reached near Vidha Vihar School, it had a forceful collision with a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction. After the accident, the loading vehicle was severely damaged, and many people inside were trapped. The collision was so severe that five people died on the spot, while many others were critically injured.