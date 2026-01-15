15 January 2026,

Thursday

Bhopal

Road Accident Bhopal: 5 Dead, 12 Critically Injured in Head-on Collision

Horrific Road Accident: A head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a loading vehicle in the Bairasia police station area resulted in the deaths of 5 people on the spot, while more than 12 sustained serious injuries.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 15, 2026

Horrific Road Accident

Five killed, 12 critically injured in severe road accident (Photo source: Patrika)

Horrific Road Accident: A horrific road accident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is being reported that a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a loading vehicle near Vidha Vihar School in the Berasia police station area of the district resulted in the tragic death of 5 people on the spot, while more than 12 were seriously injured. After the accident, all the injured were admitted to the hospital. The incident caused chaos and screams at the scene.

According to information, all the deceased are said to be residents of Sironj in Vidisha district. All the deceased are reported to be from the same family. It has also come to light that, due to Makar Sankranti, the family was travelling in a loading vehicle to Hoshangabad for a holy bath. As soon as the loading vehicle reached near Vidha Vihar School, it had a forceful collision with a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction. After the accident, the loading vehicle was severely damaged, and many people inside were trapped. The collision was so severe that five people died on the spot, while many others were critically injured.

Officials Visit Injured

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) reached the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have also registered a case and started an investigation. Currently, all five bodies have been sent to Hamidia Hospital for post-mortem. After the horrific road accident, administrative officials and public representatives visited the hospital. Berasia SDM Ashutosh Sharma, ASP Neeraj Chaurasia, Berasia TI Virendra Sen, and MLA Vishnu Khatri visited the hospital to check on the injured and instructed the doctors to provide proper and better treatment.

