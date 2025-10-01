Helmet Mandatory for Public and Police Alike, Licence Cancellation for Violators

Strict action on not wearing helmets (Photo Source – Patrika)
Helmet Wearing Mandatory Order: The government is continuously running awareness campaigns to curb the ever-increasing road accidents in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for strict action against those who do not follow the rules. In this regard, the state government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a helmet. Whether it is a common citizen or a police officer, everyone will have to wear a helmet compulsorily while driving a vehicle. Orders have been issued by the police department in this regard.
The order issued by the Police Headquarters in the capital Bhopal states that, under the Motor Vehicles Act, it will be mandatory for every police personnel to wear a helmet. Violation of the rule will not only result in a fine but also the cancellation of the driving license.
Despite the action, if any police personnel are found riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, departmental action will be taken against such personnel. It is worth noting that the rule was not being strictly followed because, on many occasions, it was observed that police personnel themselves were not wearing helmets while driving. This created a perception among the public that while they face fines for not wearing helmets, police officers do not face any action. This sentiment not only led to a lack of seriousness towards the rule among the public but also caused embarrassment to the police department.
