Helmet Mandatory for Public and Police Alike, Licence Cancellation for Violators

Despite the action, if any police personnel are found riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, departmental action will be taken against such personnel. It is worth noting that the rule was not being strictly followed because, on many occasions, it was observed that police personnel themselves were not wearing helmets while driving. This created a perception among the public that while they face fines for not wearing helmets, police officers do not face any action. This sentiment not only led to a lack of seriousness towards the rule among the public but also caused embarrassment to the police department.